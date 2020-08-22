Two women charged in New IRA investigation

Two women have been charged with terrorism offences by police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA.

Officers in Northern Ireland charged a 45-year-old woman from Dungannon and a 49-year-old woman from Lurgan with offences including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

It brought the number of arrests made on Saturday to five as part of Operation Arbacia.

Two women charged as part of Operation Arbacia. pic.twitter.com/cbn9uheNMr — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 22, 2020

A 48-year-old man was earlier charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland.

He is also accused of membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

A 32-year-old man from Londonderry has also been charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland, membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

A 43-year-old man from the Dungannon area also faces charges of directing terrorism in Northern Ireland, membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

He was also charged with conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

All five will appear at Laganside Court on Monday August 24.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gary, said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA have charged a further two women this evening on suspicion of a wide range of offences under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”