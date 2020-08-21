Manchester Airport closes terminal a month after re-opening

Manchester Airport has announced it will close one of its three terminals, only a month after it re-opened.

Karen Smart, managing director at Manchester Airport, said the decision came after bosses had “continued to monitor the travel patterns of our airlines and passengers, in order to adapt our operations accordingly”.

She added: “With that in mind, we have taken the decision to close Terminal Two again from September 2.”

Terminals Two and Three were reopened in on July 15 at the airport, the third busiest in the UK ranked by passenger traffic.

Terminal Two will remain closed until further notice, the airport said in a statement.

A spokesman said no jobs will be lost as a direct result of the closure of the terminal.