Coronavirus patient applauded as he leaves hospital after 110 days of treatment

A coronavirus patient has received a round of applause as he was finally discharged from hospital after 110 days of treatment.

Mick Pickering, 65, was admitted to Nottingham City Hospital on April 4 before being put into an induced coma five days later, requiring long-term breathing assistance.

But his condition improved and Mr Pickering moved out of intensive care on July 14 and then into rehabilitation on July 30.

On Friday, four-and-a-half months after he arrived, he walked out of the hospital to be greeted by cheers and his wife Patsy – who supported him through his recovery.

Today our patient Mick Pickering was discharged from hospital after spending 110 days with us while we helped him to recover from the coronavirus. This was the moment he left and he was greeted by his wife Patsy.

Mr Pickering, from Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire, is head of dementia support at The Grand, a care home in West Bridgford.

New Care, which runs the care home, sent a chauffer-driven white Rolls Royce Phantom to pick Mr Pickering up from the hospital.

Due to the long period Mr Pickering spent in intensive care, he has required intensive rehabilitation but is now able to walk, talk and wash unaided.

“Mick has made brilliant progress and he has been a delight to work with here at Linden Lodge,” said Anna Burrows, an occupational therapist at Nottingham University Hospitals.

“We wish Mick all the best in his recovery.”