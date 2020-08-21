Advertising
Apologies and anger during fall out from Irish golf society dinner
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has criticised a ‘monumental error of judgment’ by those who attended.
Here is what some key players in Irish public life have said about the parliamentary golf society dinner.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin:
“It was a monumental error of judgment on behalf of all those who attended.”
Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary:
“We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time.
“I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues.”
Senator Jerry Buttimer:
“My attendance at a dinner event in Galway this week has compromised the Government at a time when people, across every sector of Irish society, are doing their best to keep all safe during this global pandemic.”
Senior judge Seamus Woulfe:
“I would never disregard governmental or health authorities’ advice regarding public health, and have been at pains to follow rules and guidelines since their introduction in March.
“That I ended up in a situation where breaches may have occurred is of great regret to me, and for which I am sorry.
“I unreservedly apologise.”
Fine Gael leader and deputy head of Government Leo Varadkar:
“As representatives we should lead by example.”
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn:
“There’s a very justifiable and understandable anger in Ireland today.”
