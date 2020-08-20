Advertising
In Pictures: Celebrations as GCSE grades surge to record high
Results were based on teachers’ estimates.
Hundreds of thousands of youngsters received their GCSE results on Thursday morning – with the proportion of entries in England awarded top grades surging to a record high.
The results come after a Government U-turn meant results could be based on teachers’ estimated grades, with summer exams cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
More than one in four (25.9%) GCSE entries in England scored one of the three top grades this year, up from just over a fifth (20.7%) last summer, figures from exams regulator Ofqual show.
Despite the unusual circumstances this year, there were still jubilant scenes as pupils collected their results from schools.
Students were all smiles as they opened their envelopes at Bristnall Hall Academy in Oldbury, West Midlands.
Meanwhile, pupils were studying their results at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy in London – with staff on hand to offer advice.
There were also celebrations at The Grammar School in Leeds.
