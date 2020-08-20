In Pictures: Celebrations as GCSE grades surge to record high

Hundreds of thousands of youngsters received their GCSE results on Thursday morning – with the proportion of entries in England awarded top grades surging to a record high.

The results come after a Government U-turn meant results could be based on teachers’ estimated grades, with summer exams cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

More than one in four (25.9%) GCSE entries in England scored one of the three top grades this year, up from just over a fifth (20.7%) last summer, figures from exams regulator Ofqual show.

Despite the unusual circumstances this year, there were still jubilant scenes as pupils collected their results from schools.

Students were all smiles as they opened their envelopes at Bristnall Hall Academy in Oldbury, West Midlands.

Pupils open their results at Bristnall Hall Academy in Oldbury (Jacob King/PA)

Comparing notes at Bristnall Hall Academy (Jacob King/PA)

Relief after an anxious wait (Jacob King/PA)

Simranjit Kaur (left) and Nayab Nasir open their results at Bristnall Hall Academy (Jacob King/PA)

Celebrating good news (Jacob King/PA)

Meanwhile, pupils were studying their results at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy in London – with staff on hand to offer advice.

Students discuss their GCSE results at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tenisha Dawkins-Campbell has her results checked over by a teacher (Aaron Chown/PA)

(left to right) Students Brenda Cinotti, Joshua Fessahaye and Adriana Fernandes Martins look at their GCSE results at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Diego Da Silva looks at his GCSE results with his father (Aaron Chown/PA)

Principal Tim Dainty looks at the GCSE results of Brenda Cinotti at Ark Evelyn Grace Academ (Aaron Chown/PA)

There were also celebrations at The Grammar School in Leeds.

Twins Hannah (left) and Lucia Davies get their GCSE results at The Grammar School, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Orland and Clara Winters were pleased with their results (Danny Lawson/PA)