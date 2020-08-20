Duchess of Sussex discusses how internet can ‘propel’ trolling

The Duchess of Sussex discussed how online networks can “propel” trolling when she spoke with young leaders from around the Commonwealth.

Meghan – along with the Duke of Sussex – spoke with a number of prolific young people online, including charity founders and YouTubers, earlier this week to discuss how internet communities can be used for good.

While discussing the responsibility of users who share information online, the duchess said: “When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach and what that propels in terms of trolling …

“You can either train people to be cruel or you can train people to be kind.

“It’s really that simple.”

The chat was hosted earlier this week by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust – of which Harry and Meghan are president and vice president.

The duchess also spoke about the importance of online interaction during the ongoing pandemic and said: “Everyone’s mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with Covid and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction.

“People are going online more than ever before to feel community.”

The duke also praised the young people on the call, including YouTuber Vee Kativhu and mental health charity founder Hunter Johnson, for their work online and said they are “standing for equality, for mutual respect, and for fairness”.

Harry later said: “It’s on all of us collectively to make the world a better place – and we are.”

The news about their chat comes after it was confirmed that Meghan will take part in an online event encouraging women to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

She will join the online When All Women Vote event as a special guest on Thursday.

The When We All Vote organisation tweeted: “We are SO excited to announce that Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is joining the #WhenAllWomenVote Couch Party.”

A source close to Meghan said: “The duchess is excited and honoured to be able to speak briefly to the group about the value of women being civically engaged.”