Heston launches ‘Full English’ sandwich – complete with baked bean bread

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has unveiled his new “Full English sandwich”, complete with baked bean-flavoured bread.

Sitting between two slices of the specially created bread is smokey crumbed sausage, smoked bacon, free-range sliced egg, cold-pressed mayonnaise, tomatoes and cannellini beans in sauce — all finished off with a coffee-flavoured mushroom ketchup.

The sandwich is available at Waitrose and from Waitrose.com.

The sandwich is the latest creation of celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal (Ian West/PA)

Blumenthal said: “There are many reasons why some dishes become our favourites – they can be complicated masterpieces of culinary delights. But there are times when all you want is a Full English.

“So I looked at how to satisfy that craving, any time, anywhere, and I realised the solution was a sandwich.

“If you’re looking for the best brunch-on-the-run, or just wondered what it might be like between two slices of bread, you’re going to love this. It’s even got the coffee in there.”

The 54-year-old, whose restaurants include three-Michelin star The Fat Duck and two-Michelin star Dinner by Heston, is known for surprising diners with his unusual recipes, including ice cream pork pie, snail porridge and lickable wallpaper.

The sandwich will be priced at £3.80, with a special 25% off introductory offer.