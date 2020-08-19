Game Of Thrones star warns Oldham: Lockdown is coming if you don’t act now

Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo has warned residents in Oldham that “lockdown is coming” unless they abide by coronavirus guidelines.

Cosmo played Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, in the hit show, which concluded last year with its eighth series.

But with the Greater Manchester town recording 197 new coronavirus cases in the seven days to August 15, Oldham Council engaged the services of the 72-year-old for a different task.

#Lockdown is coming to #Oldham unless YOU ACT NOW! Play YOUR part by following the latest #coronavirus guidance and together we can save lives and prevent a second lockdown. https://t.co/Jz7vwt2oR0 Big thanks to #GameofThrones star @MrJamesCosmo for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/3npjT3AviV — Oldham Council (@OldhamCouncil) August 17, 2020

“Houses of Oldham, it’s your Lord Commander,” Cosmo said in a video for the council.

“Lockdown is coming if you don’t act now and follow the coronavirus guidelines, so stay safe and follow the guidance … everyone stay safe, and God bless you.”

The video cost just over £40 to produce, while the council confirmed that the actor would be donating all proceeds to the NHS.

Cosmo is not the first star to have been approached by Oldham Council for such a job – earlier in August Inbetweeners actor James Buckley was asked to film his own message reminding residents of coronavirus guidelines.

Advertising

If you don't follow the local guidance on #Coronavirus, #Oldham could face a local lockdown so play your part in helping to save lives and preventing the spread of this virus. We ALL have a role to play ? https://t.co/fWEJWxfQrr PLEASE SHARE!#Oldhamatrisk #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/P1R102cjKs — Oldham Council (@OldhamCouncil) August 10, 2020

“Hello, the residents of Oldham, how’s it going?” he said. “Oldham Council for some reason have decided to trust me in giving you this quite serious message.”

That video has been viewed tens of thousands of times and cost £34 to produce.