What the papers say – August 18

Reaction to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s major U-turn over GCSE and A-level grades in England leads the nation’s papers.

The Financial Times reports pupils’ results have been restored to grades predicted by their teachers, a move The Independent quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describing as a “screeching U-turn”.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Tuesday 18 August 2020 pic.twitter.com/cqOfTHuxxx — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 17, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Government forced into U turn over exam grades #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/z2M9ky2Rq5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 17, 2020

The i and The Guardian describe the move as a “humiliating climbdown” as Metro says the policy shift is due to “pupil power”.

Tuesday's front page: Exams U-turn: Gavin Williamson caves in after grades fiasco #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/wg7UdaZp9h — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 17, 2020

Guardian front page, Tuesday 18 August 2020: Government forced into humiliating exams U-turn pic.twitter.com/xTWZgbHHwL — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 17, 2020

Mr Williamson has “blamed the exam regulator” Ofqual for the “results chaos”, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: "Williamson shifts blame on to exam watchdog after grades climbdown"#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Gu510ZLk9L — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 17, 2020

The Daily Express says the result is a “victory for common sense”, though The Times warns there will be a “scramble for university places” for tens of thousands of students “still facing doubt over their futures”.

“University admissions were plunged into chaos” by the policy shift, according to the Daily Mail, which says the episode represents “another fine mess” from the Government.

Sir Keir appears again, this time on the front of the Daily Mirror where he says “this is no way to run a country”.

Tomorrow's front page: This is no way to run a country #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/0wDqxUw4gj pic.twitter.com/jBH0yAT8jI — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 17, 2020

And the Daily Star asks Boris Johnson to “sack the clown” in reference to Mr Williamson, saying the Education Secretary had “caused untold worry to a generation of schoolkids” with his “utter incompetence”.