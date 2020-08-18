Suspect charged with murder after hilltop body find

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering a pensioner whose body was found near the summit of Shropshire’s highest hill.

Moses Christensen, from Oldswinford in Stourbridge, West Midlands, has also been charged with possession of a combat-style knife in a public place.

The body of Richard Hall, who was aged 70 and from Perton in south Staffordshire, was found on Friday on Brown Clee Hill.

Richard Hall was from Perton in Staffordshire (West Mercia Police)

An area near the summit of the 540-metre-high hill, near Bridgnorth, was sealed off by police following the discovery.

In a tribute issued through the West Mercia force, Mr Hall’s family said: “Richard was a wonderful man in every single way.

“A massive loss to the family and everyone that knew him. An inspiration to many, taken away from us far too soon.”

Police vehicles at the scene near the summit of Brown Clee Hill in Shropshire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Christensen, who was arrested after information was received by police last Thursday, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday by video-link.

The defendant, of Corser Street, Oldswinford, was ordered to reappear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, a court spokesman said.