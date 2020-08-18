Stormont education minister criticised for ‘following London’ over A-level grading

Northern Ireland’s education minister has been criticised for “following the approach of London” in terms of A-level grades.

In a special recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan described the downgrading of A-level grades as “unforgivable”, adding that the system “failed them (students) incredibly”.

He welcomed Peter Weir’s U-turn on Monday from centralised standardisation to teachers’ estimates following an outcry over last Thursday’s results.

Around 11,000 grades were downgraded from teachers’ estimates.

Mr McCrossan questioned whether Mr Weir had taken his lead from the Westminster Government.

“Are we here as representatives for the people of Northern Ireland or are we here to take our lead from London?” he asked.

“Are we here to put first the best interests of our young people, our teachers, or are we to follow the London, the British Government, in relation to their agendas?”

Mr McCrossan warned that “huge damage” has been caused.

“There’s really serious questions about what has happened here, and, yes, we’re in a better position today than yesterday, but there’s still huge damage that has been caused to the mental health of young people, and teachers have been offended and annoyed,” he said.

He also challenged Mr Weir to publish the algorithm used to calculate grades.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley rose to defend the minister, describing the pandemic that caused the decision that students would not sit exams this year as “unprecedented times”.

“In an ideal world young people would have been able to sit their examinations as normal, however we are not in an ideal world,” he told the Assembly.

“It was a case of ‘you can’t do right for doing wrong’ and I am pleased the minister has listened to the concerns outlined by students and teachers throughout Northern Ireland.

“I believe that the minister’s decision to revert to the predicted grades was the correct one.”

Alliance Party MLA and Education Committee chairman Chris Lyttle welcomed the minister’s decision reversal, but expressed concern that he could “oversee an approach that produced such seriously flawed results for so many”.

“In one school department, further to the CCEA calculated grades, the percentage of pupils attaining A*-C grades reduced from 90% to 60%, 20 of 126 pupils did not gain a university place, (they) have one pupil rank ordered by the school as second in the B band, who was awarded a C grade by CCEA … startling inconsistencies,” he said.

“It is also seriously concerning that a pattern is emerging of a minister consistently following a Conservative Government rather than leading for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein MLA and former education minister John O’Dowd said Mr Weir has “blotted his copybook”.

“His leadership has been questioned,” he told MLAs.

He claimed the situation around A-level grades “could have been resolved on Friday”.

“My concern is this – the minister didn’t see there was a problem until late Sunday night, and then went and acted on Monday morning in relation to GCSEs, when he should have realised at that stage there was only one solution left and that was to move in relation to the A-levels as well,” he said.

“If the minister had stepped forward and led as our education minister, as the education minister of our schools and our pupils, then he could have given our pupils an advantage, whereas many of our students are now fighting for places in Scottish universities, Welsh universities and English universities, and universities across the border, which are being filled up by Scottish students, Welsh students and English students.”

The Assembly was recalled prior to Mr Weir’s decision to go with teacher estimate grades.

The motion for debate was amended to focus on the “immense stress, anxiety and disruption” to “many students”, and called for the Executive “to provide clarity and guidance to students and educational institutions”.

Earlier, Economy Minister Diane Dodds said additional places and extra resources will be required at universities, adding that she is “working with Executive colleagues to ensure this happens as soon as possible”.