Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 16-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.



Northampton continues to have the highest rate, thanks to an outbreak at the Greencore sandwich factory.

A total of 279 new cases were recorded in the town in the seven days to August 15, the equivalent of 124.2 per 100,000 people – up from 38.7 in the seven days to August 8.

In Blackburn with Darwen the rate has risen from 68.1 to 86.2, with 129 new cases.

Oldham is third, but the rate has dropped from 109.7 to 83.1 with 197 new cases.

In Leicester the rate continues to fall, down from 66.6 to 50.5 with 179 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Manchester (up from 37.3 to 47.6, with 263 new cases)

– Salford (up from 27.4 to 36.7, with 95 new cases)

– Kirklees (up from 30.0 to 35.7, with 157 new cases)

– Birmingham (up from 19.7 to 31.7, with 362 new cases)

Advertising in Manchester promoting the wearing of masks

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 18 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 8.

Northampton 124.2 (279), 38.7 (87)

Blackburn with Darwen 86.2 (129), 68.1 (102)

Oldham 83.1 (197), 109.7 (260)

Pendle 69.5 (64), 99.9 (92)

Bradford 54.8 (296), 56.9 (307)

Leicester 50.5 (179), 66.6 (236)

Manchester 47.6 (263), 37.3 (206)

Swindon 40.1 (89), 47.7 (106)

Rochdale 39.6 (88), 43.2 (96)

Calderdale 38.3 (81), 49.7 (105)

Salford 36.7 (95), 27.4 (71)

Preston 36.3 (52), 43.3 (62)

Kirklees 35.7 (157), 30.0 (132)

Hyndburn 34.5 (28), 28.4 (23)

Bury 33.0 (63), 26.7 (51)

Birmingham 31.7 (362), 19.7 (225)

Burnley 29.2 (26), 41.6 (37)

Tameside 29.1 (66), 36.6 (83)

Newark and Sherwood 26.1 (32), 30.2 (37)

Trafford 26.1 (62), 23.6 (56)

Bolton 25.4 (73), 27.5 (79)

Melton 25.4 (13), 13.7 (7)

Sandwell 25.0 (82), 24.1 (79)

Oadby and Wigston 24.6 (14), 12.3 (7)

Woking 22.8 (23), 7.9 (8)

Craven 22.8 (13), 1.8 (1)

Barnsley 22.3 (55), 14.2 (35)

Stockport 21.5 (63), 26.6 (78)

Coventry 21.3 (79), 16.1 (60)

Wakefield 20.4 (71), 18.9 (66)

Oxford 20.3 (31), 11.2 (17)

Stoke-on-Trent 20.3 (52), 17.2 (44)

Wellingborough 20.1 (16), 25.1 (20)

Middlesbrough 19.9 (28), 26.2 (37)

Watford 19.7 (19), 17.6 (17)

Sheffield 19.7 (115), 14.4 (84)

Richmond upon Thames 19.2 (38), 5.1 (10)

Rotherham 18.8 (50), 14.7 (39)

Hounslow 18.8 (51), 14.7 (40)

Bassetlaw 18.7 (22), 11.9 (14)

Leeds 18.5 (147), 12.0 (95)

Corby 18.0 (13), 19.4 (14)

East Staffordshire 17.5 (21), 6.7 (8)

Allerdale 17.4 (17), 9.2 (9)

Slough 17.4 (26), 17.4 (26)

Wolverhampton 17.1 (45), 10.6 (28)

Walsall 15.8 (45), 6.3 (18)

Newcastle upon Tyne 15.5 (47), 5.0 (15)

Luton 15.5 (33), 26.3 (56)

Hammersmith and Fulham 15.1 (28), 11.3 (21)

Carlisle 14.7 (16), 27.6 (30)

Elmbridge 14.6 (20), 2.2 (3)

Telford and Wrekin 14.5 (26), 1.7 (3)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 13.9 (18), 8.5 (11)

Charnwood 13.5 (25), 8.6 (16)

Hillingdon 13.4 (41), 7.8 (24)

Barking and Dagenham 13.2 (28), 7.5 (16)

Bromsgrove 13.0 (13), 5.0 (5)

Kingston upon Thames 13.0 (23), 6.8 (12)

Cambridge 12.8 (16), 5.6 (7)

Kensington and Chelsea 12.8 (20), 5.1 (8)

Waltham Forest 12.6 (35), 6.9 (19)

Fylde 12.4 (10), 8.7 (7)

Peterborough 12.4 (25), 18.3 (37)

Liverpool 12.2 (61), 12.9 (64)

Lincoln 12.1 (12), 17.1 (17)

Hackney and City of London 12.0 (35), 13.1 (38)

Sefton 11.9 (33), 7.2 (20)

Kettering 11.8 (12), 11.8 (12)

Ealing 11.4 (39), 11.1 (38)

Wandsworth 11.2 (37), 9.4 (31)

Surrey Heath 11.2 (10), 6.7 (6)

Derby 10.9 (28), 6.2 (16)

Blaby 10.8 (11), 8.9 (9)

Knowsley 10.6 (16), 15.9 (24)

East Northamptonshire 10.6 (10), 11.6 (11)

Ashfield 10.2 (13), 3.9 (5)

Cheshire East 10.2 (39), 7.3 (28)

Rugby 10.1 (11), 10.1 (11)

Blackpool 10.0 (14), 10.8 (15)

Uttlesford 9.9 (9), 2.2 (2)

Barnet 9.9 (39), 8.1 (32)

Wyre 9.8 (11), 5.4 (6)

Lewes 9.7 (10), 1.9 (2)

Haringey 9.7 (26), 5.2 (14)

Newham 9.6 (34), 8.2 (29)

West Lancashire 9.6 (11), 13.1 (15)

Nottingham 9.6 (32), 6.3 (21)

South Lakeland 9.5 (10), 4.8 (5)

Wigan 9.4 (31), 7.3 (24)

Brent 9.4 (31), 5.8 (19)

Eden 9.4 (5), 15.0 (8)

Halton 9.3 (12), 9.3 (12)

Camden 9.3 (25), 5.2 (14)

Southwark 9.1 (29), 6.0 (19)

South Ribble 9.0 (10), 14.4 (16)

Spelthorne 9.0 (9), 3.0 (3)

Lambeth 8.9 (29), 10.7 (35)

Bristol 8.8 (41), 4.1 (19)

Hinckley and Bosworth 8.8 (10), 8.8 (10)

Merton 8.7 (18), 5.3 (11)

Rossendale 8.4 (6), 9.8 (7)

Chiltern 8.3 (8), 4.2 (4)

Solihull 8.3 (18), 9.7 (21)

North Hertfordshire 8.2 (11), 1.5 (2)

Ribble Valley 8.2 (5), 8.2 (5)

Redbridge 8.2 (25), 12.1 (37)

North Tyneside 8.2 (17), 3.4 (7)

Milton Keynes 8.2 (22), 8.2 (22)

Harrogate 8.1 (13), 3.7 (6)

Harrow 8.0 (20), 6.8 (17)

Gateshead 7.9 (16), 4.9 (10)

East Cambridgeshire 7.8 (7), 1.1 (1)

Brentwood 7.8 (6), 2.6 (2)

St. Helens 7.8 (14), 15.5 (28)

Westminster 7.7 (20), 12.2 (32)

Chesterfield 7.6 (8), 5.7 (6)

County Durham 7.5 (40), 2.1 (11)

Rutland 7.5 (3), 5.0 (2)

Gravesham 7.5 (8), 8.4 (9)

Hartlepool 7.5 (7), 6.4 (6)

Wycombe 7.4 (13), 4.0 (7)

St Albans 7.4 (11), 5.4 (8)

Rushmoor 7.4 (7), 2.1 (2)

Guildford 7.4 (11), 3.4 (5)

Cherwell 7.3 (11), 4.7 (7)

Sunderland 7.2 (20), 7.6 (21)

Warrington 7.1 (15), 15.7 (33)

South Bucks 7.1 (5), 8.6 (6)

Crawley 7.1 (8), 0.9 (1)

Dartford 7.1 (8), 4.4 (5)

Folkestone and Hythe 7.1 (8), 15.0 (17)

Broxtowe 7.0 (8), 2.6 (3)

Daventry 7.0 (6), 0.0 (0)

Hull 6.9 (18), 1.5 (4)

Central Bedfordshire 6.9 (20), 4.5 (13)

North East Derbyshire 6.9 (7), 10.8 (11)

Enfield 6.9 (23), 4.8 (16)

Thurrock 6.9 (12), 2.9 (5)

Fareham 6.9 (8), 1.7 (2)

Epping Forest 6.8 (9), 10.6 (14)

Stevenage 6.8 (6), 2.3 (2)

Chorley 6.8 (8), 11.0 (13)

Huntingdonshire 6.7 (12), 7.9 (14)

Runnymede 6.7 (6), 3.4 (3)

Hertsmere 6.7 (7), 11.4 (12)

Sevenoaks 6.6 (8), 2.5 (3)

Selby 6.6 (6), 2.2 (2)

Bromley 6.6 (22), 4.8 (16)

Vale of White Horse 6.6 (9), 8.1 (11)

Windsor and Maidenhead 6.6 (10), 6.6 (10)

Dudley 6.5 (21), 5.3 (17)

Bracknell Forest 6.5 (8), 0.0 (0)

South Oxfordshire 6.3 (9), 3.5 (5)

West Oxfordshire 6.3 (7), 8.1 (9)

North East Lincolnshire 6.3 (10), 1.3 (2)

Reading 6.2 (10), 4.3 (7)

Havering 6.2 (16), 6.5 (17)

North Warwickshire 6.1 (4), 1.5 (1)

Cheshire West and Chester 6.1 (21), 5.5 (19)

Staffordshire Moorlands 6.1 (6), 1.0 (1)

Aylesbury Vale 6.0 (12), 4.0 (8)

Worcester 5.9 (6), 3.0 (3)

Shropshire 5.9 (19), 1.5 (5)

Copeland 5.9 (4), 11.7 (8)

Tower Hamlets 5.9 (19), 4.3 (14)

Stafford 5.8 (8), 4.4 (6)

Bedford 5.8 (10), 13.3 (23)

East Hampshire 5.7 (7), 1.6 (2)

Bexley 5.6 (14), 3.2 (8)

Thanet 5.6 (8), 2.8 (4)

South Kesteven 5.6 (8), 6.3 (9)

South Derbyshire 5.6 (6), 8.4 (9)

Richmondshire 5.6 (3), 9.3 (5)

Northumberland 5.6 (18), 2.2 (7)

Wealden 5.6 (9), 0.6 (1)

Castle Point 5.5 (5), 3.3 (3)

Hambleton 5.5 (5), 9.8 (9)

Ryedale 5.4 (3), 5.4 (3)

High Peak 5.4 (5), 8.6 (8)

Lewisham 5.2 (16), 5.6 (17)

West Lindsey 5.2 (5), 5.2 (5)

Tamworth 5.2 (4), 9.1 (7)

Erewash 5.2 (6), 6.9 (8)

Wiltshire 5.2 (26), 3.4 (17)

Mendip 5.2 (6), 3.5 (4)

Bath and North East Somerset 5.2 (10), 1.6 (3)

Cheltenham 5.2 (6), 1.7 (2)

Hart 5.2 (5), 3.1 (3)

North Kesteven 5.1 (6), 0.9 (1)

Redcar and Cleveland 5.1 (7), 0.0 (0)

Dover 5.1 (6), 13.5 (16)

Rushcliffe 5.0 (6), 1.7 (2)

Bolsover 5.0 (4), 2.5 (2)

Epsom and Ewell 5.0 (4), 1.2 (1)

Wyre Forest 4.9 (5), 0.0 (0)

Fenland 4.9 (5), 3.9 (4)

Warwick 4.9 (7), 4.2 (6)

Greenwich 4.9 (14), 4.5 (13)

Mid Suffolk 4.8 (5), 4.8 (5)

Test Valley 4.8 (6), 0.8 (1)

Southampton 4.8 (12), 4.0 (10)

Reigate and Banstead 4.7 (7), 8.1 (12)

Redditch 4.7 (4), 1.2 (1)

Amber Valley 4.7 (6), 1.6 (2)

East Hertfordshire 4.7 (7), 4.0 (6)

Herefordshire 4.7 (9), 3.6 (7)

Adur 4.7 (3), 1.6 (1)

South Tyneside 4.6 (7), 2.0 (3)

Wirral 4.6 (15), 4.0 (13)

Eastleigh 4.5 (6), 1.5 (2)

Chelmsford 4.5 (8), 6.2 (11)

Barrow-in-Furness 4.5 (3), 0.0 (0)

West Berkshire 4.4 (7), 1.3 (2)

East Riding of Yorkshire 4.4 (15), 1.2 (4)

Southend-on-Sea 4.4 (8), 2.7 (5)

Arun 4.4 (7), 2.5 (4)

Breckland 4.3 (6), 2.9 (4)

Three Rivers 4.3 (4), 6.4 (6)

Norwich 4.3 (6), 2.1 (3)

Harborough 4.3 (4), 7.5 (7)

Tunbridge Wells 4.2 (5), 5.9 (7)

Tewkesbury 4.2 (4), 7.4 (7)

Stroud 4.2 (5), 2.5 (3)

Croydon 4.1 (16), 3.9 (15)

Colchester 4.1 (8), 1.5 (3)

Sedgemoor 4.1 (5), 0.8 (1)

Stockton-on-Tees 4.1 (8), 5.1 (10)

Great Yarmouth 4.0 (4), 14.1 (14)

Mid Sussex 4.0 (6), 2.6 (4)

Waverley 4.0 (5), 0.8 (1)

Dacorum 3.9 (6), 8.4 (13)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 3.9 (5), 4.6 (6)

Broadland 3.8 (5), 6.9 (9)

Malvern Hills 3.8 (3), 1.3 (1)

York 3.8 (8), 3.3 (7)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 3.8 (15), 2.8 (11)

Tonbridge and Malling 3.8 (5), 4.5 (6)

Scarborough 3.7 (4), 0.9 (1)

Doncaster 3.5 (11), 4.5 (14)

Brighton and Hove 3.4 (10), 3.8 (11)

Dorset 3.4 (13), 1.6 (6)

New Forest 3.3 (6), 1.7 (3)

Islington 3.3 (8), 6.2 (15)

Braintree 3.3 (5), 2.6 (4)

Hastings 3.2 (3), 2.2 (2)

Havant 3.2 (4), 3.2 (4)

South Holland 3.2 (3), 3.2 (3)

Wychavon 3.1 (4), 7.7 (10)

Broxbourne 3.1 (3), 4.1 (4)

Stratford-on-Avon 3.1 (4), 3.1 (4)

Exeter 3.0 (4), 0.8 (1)

Cannock Chase 3.0 (3), 6.0 (6)

Sutton 2.9 (6), 2.9 (6)

North Lincolnshire 2.9 (5), 1.2 (2)

North West Leicestershire 2.9 (3), 2.9 (3)

Eastbourne 2.9 (3), 3.9 (4)

Boston 2.9 (2), 4.3 (3)

West Suffolk 2.8 (5), 7.3 (13)

Portsmouth 2.8 (6), 3.3 (7)

Horsham 2.8 (4), 3.5 (5)

Worthing 2.7 (3), 2.7 (3)

Basildon 2.7 (5), 1.1 (2)

Gedling 2.5 (3), 2.5 (3)

South Cambridgeshire 2.5 (4), 2.5 (4)

South Gloucestershire 2.5 (7), 4.9 (14)

Welwyn Hatfield 2.4 (3), 7.3 (9)

Wokingham 2.3 (4), 2.9 (5)

North Somerset 2.3 (5), 3.7 (8)

Ashford 2.3 (3), 6.9 (9)

Forest of Dean 2.3 (2), 0.0 (0)

Harlow 2.3 (2), 3.4 (3)

South Norfolk 2.1 (3), 2.1 (3)

South Northamptonshire 2.1 (2), 4.2 (4)

Rother 2.1 (2), 5.2 (5)

Lancaster 2.1 (3), 4.1 (6)

Tendring 2.0 (3), 4.1 (6)

East Suffolk 2.0 (5), 1.2 (3)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.9 (11), 2.8 (16)

North Norfolk 1.9 (2), 1.0 (1)

Plymouth 1.9 (5), 1.9 (5)

Darlington 1.9 (2), 1.9 (2)

Mansfield 1.8 (2), 1.8 (2)

Canterbury 1.8 (3), 1.8 (3)

West Devon 1.8 (1), 1.8 (1)

South Staffordshire 1.8 (2), 6.2 (7)

Maidstone 1.7 (3), 2.3 (4)

Gloucester 1.5 (2), 12.4 (16)

Maldon 1.5 (1), 4.6 (3)

Ipswich 1.5 (2), 2.9 (4)

Medway 1.4 (4), 1.1 (3)

Isle of Wight 1.4 (2), 2.1 (3)

East Devon 1.4 (2), 1.4 (2)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 1.3 (2), 1.3 (2)

Somerset West and Taunton 1.3 (2), 3.9 (6)

Mid Devon 1.2 (1), 0.0 (0)

South Somerset 1.2 (2), 0.6 (1)

Gosport 1.2 (1), 2.4 (2)

South Hams 1.1 (1), 2.3 (2)

Mole Valley 1.1 (1), 2.3 (2)

Rochford 1.1 (1), 0.0 (0)

Tandridge 1.1 (1), 3.4 (3)

Cotswold 1.1 (1), 3.3 (3)

Babergh 1.1 (1), 7.6 (7)

North Devon 1.0 (1), 0.0 (0)

Chichester 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

Winchester 0.8 (1), 1.6 (2)

Torbay 0.7 (1), 1.5 (2)

East Lindsey 0.7 (1), 2.1 (3)

Swale 0.7 (1), 0.0 (0)

Basingstoke and Deane 0.6 (1), 1.1 (2)

Lichfield 0.0 (0), 5.7 (6)

Torridge 0.0 (0), 1.5 (1)

Derbyshire Dales 0.0 (0), 1.4 (1)

Teignbridge 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)