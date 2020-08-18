Football agent Willie McKay’s fraud trial moved to next summer

The trial of football “super-agent” Willie McKay on charges relating to buying a Rolex watch and a Jaguar car for his wife while he was bankrupt will not be heard until next summer, a judge has ruled.

McKay has denied committing fraud by buying £63,000 worth of gifts and was due to go on trial in September.

But Judge Neil Clark ruled on Tuesday that the trial will take place on June 14 2021.

Judge Clark told a hearing at Leeds Crown Court that all trial dates are currently subject to review and priority cases are those involving defendants who are in custody and those with vulnerable witnesses.

Leeds Crown Court (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

McKay, 60, of Craighead Road, Glasgow, did not appear for the 45-minute hearing and both barristers appeared remotely.

The defendant, who has represented a number of high-profile football stars, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud under the Insolvency Act.

He is alleged to have gifted a £9,100 Rolex Datejust II bought in Leeds on December 14 2014, and a day later purchased a £54,000 Jaguar XK5 in Doncaster.

He has been given conditional bail until his trial, which is expected to last at least four days.