A-level results in NI set to be based on teachers’ predictions

A-level results in Northern Ireland are set to be based on teachers’ predictions after a standardisation model was widely criticised, sources said.

Stormont ministers faced a backlash from school heads, parents and pupils after last week’s results were based around an approach calculating grades on a region-wide basis.

Education Minister Peter Weir has been under pressure to act amid claims significant numbers of students were downgraded from their teachers’ expectations.

The major policy shift comes amid a raging controversy about the system used to allocate A-level grades.

The Stormont Assembly will be recalled from summer recess on Tuesday to debate the furore caused by the formula.

More than a third of grades issued last Thursday were lower than teacher estimates.

Mr Weir had so far resisted calls to void the disputed results generated by the algorithm and replace them with teacher predictions.

After consulting @CCEA_info & having listened to the concerns of principals, teachers, parents & young people, I have decided that all GCSE students on Thursday will now receive the grades submitted by their school. — Peter Weir (@peterweirmla) August 17, 2020

GCSE students in Northern Ireland are to be awarded the grades predicted by their teachers, the DUP minister has announced.