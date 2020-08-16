Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-old boy.

She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London.

Police believe they know the identity of the boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said.

No-one else is being sought in connection with the death.