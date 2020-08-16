Four men die after car crashes into house and catches fire

Four young men have died after a car crashed into a house and caught fire, police said.

The incident happened at 3am on Sunday on the A4 in Derry Hill, near Calne, Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police said the occupants of the house immediately called 999 and were evacuated from the property while the fire service extinguished the blaze.

Four young males have tragically died following a collision in Derry Hill. The collision happened in the early hours of this morning. The thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police are with their families at this extremely difficult time. Read more here:https://t.co/vIzXG94Czq pic.twitter.com/DZOMrRaSzM — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) August 16, 2020

Nobody inside the house was injured but the four occupants of the vehicle, all young men from the local area, died at the scene.

Superintendent Steve Cox said: “This was an absolutely horrific collision on our roads in the early hours of this morning.

“All blue light services attended the scene and were met with devastating scenes after a vehicle travelling along the A4 collided with a house and caught on fire.

“All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Their families have been informed and we are in the process of assigning each family with specialist trained officers.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police, are with them all today.”

Police said the A4 and the A342 remain closed while investigation and recovery work continues at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.