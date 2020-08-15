Students will be able to use course work to appeal against A-level grades

Students in England will be able to submit course work in support of appeals against their A-level grades, the exams regulator has said.

After Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced students would be able to use their mock results as evidence for an appeal, Ofqual said non-exam assessments could also be considered.

This means recordings of performances by drama students, art work by arts students and practical projects by technology students could form part of any appeal.

The announcement came as ministers continued to face a furious backlash after thousands of students saw their recommended grades by their teachers downgraded under Ofqual’s standardisation process.

Setting out its criteria for students to use their mock results as the basis for an appeal, Ofqual said: “We want to make sure this opportunity is available to a wide range of students, including those who had not taken a written mock exam before schools and colleges closed.

“We will therefore allow a non-exam assessment mark to be used too. Successful appeals on this ground will allow the student to receive the mock grade.”

However Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the whole appeals process had become so “surreal and bureaucratic” it should be abandoned altogether.

Advertising

He urged the Government drop the moderated grades and to return to the original teacher assessments instead.

“This is clearly a face-saving exercise by a Government which has said that it won’t do a U-turn on its pledge that moderated grades will stand, come what may,” he said.

“Instead, it is attempting to remedy the grading fiasco through an appeals process so surreal and bureaucratic that it would be better off at this point doing that U-turn and allowing original teacher-assessed grades, where they are higher, to replace moderated grades.”