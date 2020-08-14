Advertising
What the papers say – August 14
The deepening row over A-levels and the latest Government steps over the coronavirus lead the front pages on Friday.
The i and the Financial Times lead on calls to review A-level results due to allegations of unfairness.
The Daily Telegraph reports on exams regulator Ofqual’s assertion teachers handed out “implausibly high” predicted grades and that downgrades will be needed.
The Guardian and The Independent say the poorest students will be hit hardest by the downgrades.
And the Daily Star takes a different tack on the same story, showing Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on its front page in a dunce’s hat.
Meanwhile, The Times leads on the Government’s decision to add France to its list of Covid-quarantined counties, saying half a million Britons will have to self-isolate on their return across the Channel.
The Daily Mirror and Metro report on the imminent reopening of theatres and other entertainment venues, saying it is “Showtime”.
The Daily Express also leads on the Government’s latest moves to arrest the coronavirus, including stiff fines for people refusing to wear masks.
And the Daily Mail reports Harry and Meghan have bought a mansion previously owned by a controversial Russian oligarch.
