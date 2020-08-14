What the papers say – August 14

The A-levels controversy and the Government’s latest moves against Covid-19 dominate the nation’s papers on Friday.

The i and the Financial Times lead on calls to review A-level results due to allegations of unfairness.

Friday's front page: 'Unfair A-level results must be reviewed' after widespread downgrading of students' marks#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KyhSlmEXeN — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 13, 2020

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Friday August 14 https://t.co/I3JwSlHYON pic.twitter.com/u4PDXaQxRV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 13, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports on exams regulator Ofqual’s assertion teachers handed out “implausibly high” predicted grades and that downgrades will be needed.

This is the front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Teachers handed out 'implausibly high' predicted grades, says exams regulator'#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/x2P0brEjsP pic.twitter.com/LLi8cI2LPm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2020

The Guardian and The Independent say the poorest students will be hit hardest by the downgrades.

Guardian front page, 14 August 2020: Poorest hit hardest by A-level result downgrades pic.twitter.com/3ZpqQ6c05F — The Guardian (@guardian) August 13, 2020

And the Daily Star takes a different tack on the same story, showing Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on its front page in a dunce’s hat.

Meanwhile, The Times leads on the Government’s decision to add France to its list of Covid-quarantined counties, saying half a million Britons will have to self-isolate on their return across the Channel.

The Daily Mirror and Metro report on the imminent reopening of theatres and other entertainment venues, saying it is “Showtime”.

The Daily Express also leads on the Government’s latest moves to arrest the coronavirus, including stiff fines for people refusing to wear masks.

And the Daily Mail reports Harry and Meghan have bought a mansion previously owned by a controversial Russian oligarch.