Memorials to take place to mark first anniversary of Pc Harper’s death

Services will take place on Friday to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Thames Valley Police officer Pc Andrew Harper.

The 28-year-old constable died as he tried to stop three thieves fleeing after they stole a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, on August 15 last year.

Thames Valley Police said Pc Harper’s family, close colleagues, and the force’s chief constable will attend a private service in the morning at the force’s training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

Another service will be held at the same time at Newbury police station, which will be attended by many of the officers who were first on the scene when Pc Harper died. A wreath will be laid and a minute’s silence observed.

Saturday, the actual anniversary date, has been left free of commemorations so that Pc Harper’s family and colleagues “can mark that date however they wish to”, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Pc Harper died after he was caught in a crane strap dangling from the back of a Seat Toledo and dragged to his death.

Henry Long, 19, who drove the car, was last month sentenced to 16 years in prison for manslaughter, while 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers received 13-year sentences, also for manslaughter.

Pc Harper’s widow, Lissie Harper, and his mother Deborah Adlam, have launched a campaign backed by the Police Federation of England and Wales, calling for full-life prison terms for those who kill emergency services workers.