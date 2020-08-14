Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for European countries

Spain and Malta are among six European countries currently recording a seven-day rate of over 50 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.

The others are in south-east Europe: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Moldova and Montenegro.

In Spain the rate continues to grow, from 52.0 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to August 6, to 58.5 in the seven days to August 13.

The rate here is now roughly half the level it was at the peak of the outbreak, when nearly 120 new cases per 100,000 people per week were being recorded in late March.

In France the seven-day rate currently stands at 18.9, up from 13.2, while in the Netherlands the rate has jumped from 16.0 to 24.3.

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on the latest data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Not all countries have reported data up to August 14, so the seven days to August 13 have been used to calculate a comparable list of rates.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of country; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 6.

Montenegro 64.6 (402), 63.5 (395)

Kosovo 63.7 (1,145), 79.4 (1,428)

Moldova 61.2 (2,475), 56.3 (2,275)

Spain 58.5 (27,479), 52.0 (24,425)

Bosnia and Herzegovina 55.0 (1,815), 72.1 (2,380)

Malta 50.2 (248), 24.5 (121)

Andorra 49.9 (38), 27.6 (21)

North Macedonia 48.9 (1,016), 33.6 (697)

Monaco 48.4 (16), 15.1 (5)

Luxembourg 47.7 (293), 77.2 (474)

Romania 44.4 (8,627), 42.8 (8,315)

Gibraltar 41.5 (14), 8.9 (3)

Albania 32.4 (928), 27.4 (784)

Belgium 28.9 (3,307), 35.4 (4,054)

Serbia 24.7 (1,718), 30.7 (2,141)

Netherlands 24.3 (4,191), 16.0 (2,760)

Russia 24.2 (35,358), 26.3 (38,353)

Ukraine 24.2 (10,650), 17.9 (7,893)

Bulgaria 21.1 (1,479), 18.0 (1,259)

France 18.9 (12,667), 13.2 (8,833)

Sweden 18.7 (1,915), 17.2 (1,758)

Denmark 15.2 (885), 9.5 (551)

Switzerland 14.5 (1,241), 13.2 (1,124)

Czechia 14.5 (1,546), 13.5 (1,436)

Portugal 13.4 (1,375), 12.0 (1,235)

Iceland 12.9 (46), 18.2 (65)

Poland 12.9 (4,887), 11.5 (4,373)

Croatia 12.1 (494), 9.4 (383)

Greece 11.2 (1,204), 5.9 (637)

Cyprus 11.0 (96), 13.1 (115)

Ireland 10.9 (535), 7.4 (361)

Austria 10.5 (926), 8.2 (729)

UK 9.9 (6,614), 8.6 (5,729)

San Marino 8.7 (3), 49.3 (17)

Germany 8.3 (6,897), 6.3 (5,239)

Belarus 7.7 (726), 9.1 (858)

Norway 7.3 (388), 4.0 (212)

Lithuania 5.8 (162), 3.7 (104)

Slovakia 5.0 (273), 3.2 (172)

Italy 4.8 (2,910), 3.4 (2,027)

Estonia 4.6 (61), 5.4 (71)

Slovenia 4.6 (95), 4.5 (93)

Liechtenstein 2.6 (1), 2.6 (1)

Latvia 2.4 (46), 1.7 (33)

Finland 2.4 (130), 1.8 (98)

Hungary 2.1 (204), 0.8 (80)