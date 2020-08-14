Huge fire breaks out opposite Cadbury World in Birmingham

Firefighters are tackling a “very serious” blaze near Birmingham’s Cadbury World.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene at The Cadbury Club – opposite the chocolate factory – on Bournville Lane on Friday evening after the building caught ablaze while people were inside.

Footage on social media filmed from across the city showed flames and black smoke pouring out of the building.

The fire broke out at around 5pm, according to the West Midlands Fire Service.

Crews are making good progress extinguishing a fire at Cadbury’s social club. Local residents are advised to keep windows closed as there is still a large amount of smoke in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/hVnOJ3e8vA — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) August 14, 2020

Steve Harris, from the fire service, told the BBC: “We have around eight fire engines and one hydraulic platform.

“Crews are working very hard at the moment to contain the fire and stop it spreading to any of the surrounding buildings.”

He said firefighters were tackling the “very serious” blaze from all sides of the building.

Advertising

There were no reported injuries, but people were told to avoid the road and surrounding area.

It is unclear how the blaze started.

The West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: “Local residents are advised to keep windows closed as there is still a large amount of smoke in the surrounding area.”

The Cadbury Club was set up over three decades ago for employees of the chocolate company.