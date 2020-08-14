Almost two-thirds unlikely to travel abroad in face of quarantine measures – ONS

Most holidaymakers would be put off going abroad if they faced 14 days of quarantine on their return – but 10% would still be up for travelling overseas, a survey has suggested.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of people said they were very unlikely to travel if they had to self-isolate for two weeks when they got back to the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

One in 10 said they were still likely or very likely to travel, knowing they would have to quarantine.

The survey results were published hours after Britons holidaying in France were told that from 4am on Saturday they will be required to quarantine due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

The condition will also apply to travellers returning from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

The ONS said a fifth of adults reported having cancelled their foreign travel plans due to the possibility of quarantine restrictions, while 14% said they would holiday in the UK instead this year.

Overall, a little more than a quarter (28%) of adults said they were either likely or very likely to take a staycation this year, while just 9% said they were likely or very likely to go abroad.

A third of people said their household would not be able to afford a week’s holiday away from home this year, but 59% said they could, the ONS said.

– The data is based on the ONS’s Opinions and Lifestyle Survey of 1,424 adults in Great Britain who responded between August 5 and 9.