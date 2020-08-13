Menu

What the papers say – August 13

UK News | Published:

More on Britain’s A-level controversy and the train crash in Scotland lead the Thursday papers.

British newspapers

The intensifying drama of A-levels and the Scottish track derailment in which three people died dominate Britain’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Times runs with another development on A-levels, with universities pledging to “soften” grade requirements for degree courses.

The i and The Daily Telegraph lead on the “confusion” over A-levels, while The Guardian says a backlash is coming due to teachers’ despair at the “fiasco”.

The Daily Mail goes harder on the same subject, running photos of Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson under a headline of: “You dunces!”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Metro lead on the Scottish train crash.

The Daily Express carries a photo of the train crash but leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak vowing to “do what it takes” to ensure the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

The Financial Times says Britain’s economy has suffered the biggest slump of any in Europe.

And the Daily Star leads with a call for people to cut back on water usage by dodging showers, in what it calls “The great British stink off”.

