What the papers say – August 13

The intensifying drama of A-levels and the Scottish track derailment in which three people died dominate Britain’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Times runs with another development on A-levels, with universities pledging to “soften” grade requirements for degree courses.

The Times 13/8/20 Three people died when a train derailed in Aberdeenshire following torrential rain and slid down an embankment before bursting into flames.#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Smwbx4xiCd — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 12, 2020

The i and The Daily Telegraph lead on the “confusion” over A-levels, while The Guardian says a backlash is coming due to teachers’ despair at the “fiasco”.

Thursday's front page: A-level turmoil over grading rule changes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/myenuJen1L — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 12, 2020

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Boosting exam grades 'would harm Generation Covid for life''#AlevelResults https://t.co/6gFtidFuOS pic.twitter.com/fpn0oiqmCI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 12, 2020

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 August 2020: Ministers braced for backlash as teachers despair at A-levels fiasco pic.twitter.com/Jia0VilPtK — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 12, 2020

The Daily Mail goes harder on the same subject, running photos of Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson under a headline of: “You dunces!”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Metro lead on the Scottish train crash.

The Daily Express carries a photo of the train crash but leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak vowing to “do what it takes” to ensure the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

Tomorrow's #frontpage – Rishi: I Will Do What It Takes To Beat Crisis#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bbEtfdlABB — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 12, 2020

The Financial Times says Britain’s economy has suffered the biggest slump of any in Europe.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Thursday August 13 https://t.co/aYsTEX0pX0 pic.twitter.com/MMWnH94BQE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 12, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with a call for people to cut back on water usage by dodging showers, in what it calls “The great British stink off”.