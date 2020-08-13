Menu

Advertising

Paddleboarder spotted on the Thames during stormy conditions

UK News | Published:

The weather certainly didn’t appear to lend itself to such activities.

A member of the public goes paddleboarding on the Thames

A paddleboarder was spotted on the River Thames on Wednesday during stormy conditions.

Twitter user Ruth Wadey saw the unusual hobbyist in the afternoon from her balcony in Twickenham.

“Poor guy! Must have been terribly cold out there!” one Twitter user wrote.

“And sore,” Ruth replied. “Those hailstones really hurt me and I was only under them for a moment!”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News