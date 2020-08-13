Advertising
Paddleboarder spotted on the Thames during stormy conditions
The weather certainly didn’t appear to lend itself to such activities.
A paddleboarder was spotted on the River Thames on Wednesday during stormy conditions.
Twitter user Ruth Wadey saw the unusual hobbyist in the afternoon from her balcony in Twickenham.
“Poor guy! Must have been terribly cold out there!” one Twitter user wrote.
“And sore,” Ruth replied. “Those hailstones really hurt me and I was only under them for a moment!”
