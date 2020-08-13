Harry appears in trailer for Paralympic Games documentary

The Duke of Sussex has described sport as the only thing that can “bring you back from the darkest places” in the trailer for a Paralympic Games documentary.

Harry, who is the driving force behind the Paralympics-style Invictus Games, has supported the Netflix film Rising Phoenix and was interviewed for the documentary.

The duke says in the trailer: “There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport.”

Harry with Invictus Games squad members (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He goes on to say: “Yes, lives are being changed on the track, but lives are also being changed on the stands.”

The documentary tells the story of the Paralympic movement which developed after the Second World War and in recent years has changed attitudes to disability, diversity and human potential.

A spokesman for the duke said: “The duke is proud to have been one of the people involved in this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability – and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics.”

Rising Phoenix was directed by Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhote, who made the Bafta-nominated documentary McQueen, about the fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

The film will launch on Netflix on August 26.