Deliveroo bag filled with cannabis seized by police

A Deliveroo bag full of cannabis has been found by police as part of a crackdown on drugs and weapons in Merseyside.

The takeaway delivery bag, normally used to carry food ordered from the online business, was seized by officers in Toxteth, Liverpool, on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

A photo of the insulated carrier showed it filled with bags of cannabis.

A police spokeswoman said officers were on patrol investigating a recent shooting in the area when they spotted a man running from an address in Wendell Street.

OP TARGET | A number of people have been arrested, along with the recovery of weapons and drugs as officers take to the streets across Merseyside in various #OpTarget deployments ? https://t.co/eC8G7qdCcl pic.twitter.com/JxTwbqrF8r — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 13, 2020

She said: “After a short foot pursuit, officers managed to detain him on Rokesmith Road.

“Here, he was found in possession with a Deliveroo bag, full of cannabis.

“He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession with intent to supply drugs.”

The suspect remains in custody, police said.

The seizure of the drugs was one of a number made by officers across Merseyside as part of Operation Target, which aims to tackle serious and violent crime.