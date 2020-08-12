Advertising
What the papers say – August 12
More decisions on school leavers’ results lead an assortment of stories on the front pages on Wednesday.
The latest machinations surrounding A-Level and GCSE results feature prominently in the nation’s papers on Wednesday.
The Times, the i and the Daily Mail lead on the new “triple lock” resolution offered to A-level and GCSE students, who can accept the result decided for them, take their teachers’ predicted grading, or sit exams at a later date.
The Daily Telegraph says there is pressure growing for education authorities to scrap A-level downgrades and act on teachers’ predicted marks.
And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the A-level disruptions risk “robbing a generation of young people of their future”, according to The Guardian.
Advertising
Meanwhile, The Independent says an inquiry is under way into the deaths of health workers from Covid-19.
Metro says Britain’s Covid-19 death rate has fallen to its lowest level since lockdown began.
Advertising
The Daily Mirror, however, reports on Britain’s return to economic recession.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering delaying the Budget due to fears of a second wave of Covid-19, according to the Financial Times.
The Daily Express leads on the new book revealing the “true depth” of the rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family.
And the Daily Star warns of a coming “invasion of killer mozzies”.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.