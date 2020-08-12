What the papers say – August 12

The latest machinations surrounding A-Level and GCSE results feature prominently in the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Times, the i and the Daily Mail lead on the new “triple lock” resolution offered to A-level and GCSE students, who can accept the result decided for them, take their teachers’ predicted grading, or sit exams at a later date.

Wednesday's front page: A-Level results overhaul gives student the right to choose as Education Secretary announces 'triple lock'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2Uw3mn9KXN — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 11, 2020

The Times 12/8/20 Niki Karimi, a lawyer, and her daughter Sava have spent ten days living in a tent in Calais. She said that she would kill herself if they were not allowed on to a boat. Photo : Times photographer Jack Hill. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/d9B6uv4dc2 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 11, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says there is pressure growing for education authorities to scrap A-level downgrades and act on teachers’ predicted marks.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pressure grows to scrap exam downgrades'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ppwXGwTdhp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 11, 2020

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the A-level disruptions risk “robbing a generation of young people of their future”, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 12 August 2020: Generation at risk in A-level chaos, warns Labour leader pic.twitter.com/cgMxRso8u0 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, The Independent says an inquiry is under way into the deaths of health workers from Covid-19.

Metro says Britain’s Covid-19 death rate has fallen to its lowest level since lockdown began.

The Daily Mirror, however, reports on Britain’s return to economic recession.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering delaying the Budget due to fears of a second wave of Covid-19, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday August 12 https://t.co/0pwFqPVBZG pic.twitter.com/YzohtaaBus — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 11, 2020

The Daily Express leads on the new book revealing the “true depth” of the rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family.

And the Daily Star warns of a coming “invasion of killer mozzies”.