Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 10-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Oldham has the highest rate, jumping from 62 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to August 2 to 104.6 in the seven days to August 9. A total of 248 new cases have been recorded.

In Pendle, the rate has risen from 66.2 to 82.5, with 76 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has fallen from 83.5 to 73.5, with 110 new cases.

Leicester has seen a rise from 56.7 to 68.9, with 244 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Burnley (up from 29.2 to 45, with 40 new cases)

– Rochdale (up from 31 to 44.5, with 99 new cases)

– Preston (up from 30 to 43.3, with 62 new cases)

– Tameside (up from 28.3 to 38, with 86 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 12 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 2.

Oldham 104.6 (248), 62.0 (147)

Pendle 82.5 (76), 66.2 (61)

Blackburn with Darwen 73.5 (110), 83.5 (125)

Leicester 68.9 (244), 56.7 (201)

Bradford 54.7 (295), 52.6 (284)

Swindon 49.5 (110), 49.1 (109)

Burnley 45.0 (40), 29.2 (26)

Rochdale 44.5 (99), 31.0 (69)

Calderdale 44.5 (94), 39.7 (84)

Preston 43.3 (62), 30.0 (43)

Tameside 38.0 (86), 28.3 (64)

Northampton 37.8 (85), 29.4 (66)

Manchester 37.4 (207), 34.5 (191)

Kirklees 30.2 (133), 26.1 (115)

Bolton 28.9 (83), 23.3 (67)

Wellingborough 28.9 (23), 16.3 (13)

Middlesbrough 27.7 (39), 5.7 (8)

Hyndburn 25.9 (21), 23.4 (19)

Luton 25.8 (55), 19.7 (42)

Carlisle 25.8 (28), 19.3 (21)

Newark and Sherwood 25.3 (31), 24.5 (30)

Stockport 25.2 (74), 25.6 (75)

Bury 25.1 (48), 18.3 (35)

Sandwell 24.7 (81), 18.6 (61)

Trafford 24.4 (58), 29.9 (71)

Salford 24.3 (63), 28.2 (73)

Corby 23.5 (17), 9.7 (7)

Birmingham 22.0 (251), 12.6 (144)

Slough 18.1 (27), 12.7 (19)

Wakefield 17.8 (62), 14.6 (51)

Watford 17.6 (17), 12.4 (12)

Lincoln 17.1 (17), 8.1 (8)

Peterborough 16.3 (33), 22.7 (46)

Warrington 16.2 (34), 2.4 (5)

Stoke-on-Trent 16.0 (41), 5.5 (14)

St Helens 15.5 (28), 3.3 (6)

Sheffield 15.4 (90), 14.0 (82)

Knowsley 15.2 (23), 9.3 (14)

Coventry 15.1 (56), 14.5 (54)

Rotherham 15.1 (40), 12.1 (32)

Eden 15.0 (8), 15.0 (8)

Copeland 14.7 (10), 4.4 (3)

Folkestone and Hythe 14.2 (16), 13.3 (15)

Leeds 14.0 (111), 16.3 (129)

Dover 13.5 (16), 5.1 (6)

Hounslow 13.3 (36), 10.7 (29)

Barnsley 13.0 (32), 13.0 (32)

Bassetlaw 12.8 (15), 8.5 (10)

Oxford 12.5 (19), 13.8 (21)

Redbridge 12.1 (37), 7.2 (22)

Kettering 11.8 (12), 3.9 (4)

South Ribble 11.7 (13), 7.2 (8)

Melton 11.7 (6), 35.2 (18)

Hackney and City of London 11.7 (34), 17.9 (52)

East Northamptonshire 11.6 (11), 13.8 (13)

Gloucester 11.6 (15), 1.5 (2)

West Lancashire 11.4 (13), 13.1 (15)

Hammersmith and Fulham 11.3 (21), 8.1 (15)

Rossendale 11.2 (8), 9.8 (7)

Westminster 11.1 (29), 8.4 (22)

Great Yarmouth 11.1 (11), 5.0 (5)

Wolverhampton 11.0 (29), 15.2 (40)

Bedford 11.0 (19), 19.6 (34)

North East Derbyshire 10.8 (11), 5.9 (6)

Liverpool 10.6 (53), 13.5 (67)

Oadby and Wigston 10.5 (6), 24.6 (14)

Tamworth 10.4 (8), 2.6 (2)

Chorley 10.2 (12), 6.8 (8)

Epping Forest 9.9 (13), 4.6 (6)

Hertsmere 9.5 (10), 1.9 (2)

Wandsworth 9.4 (31), 8.5 (28)

Ealing 9.4 (32), 8.8 (30)

Richmondshire 9.3 (5), 3.7 (2)

Allerdale 9.2 (9), 10.2 (10)

Rugby 9.2 (10), 7.3 (8)

Woking 8.9 (9), 6.0 (6)

Milton Keynes 8.9 (24), 2.6 (7)

Cambridge 8.8 (11), 4.8 (6)

Solihull 8.8 (19), 7.4 (16)

South Bucks 8.6 (6), 5.7 (4)

Halton 8.5 (11), 5.4 (7)

Wychavon 8.5 (11), 2.3 (3)

Hillingdon 8.5 (26), 4.6 (14)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 8.5 (11), 20.0 (26)

Kingston upon Thames 8.5 (15), 1.7 (3)

Gravesham 8.4 (9), 8.4 (9)

Dacorum 8.4 (13), 5.8 (9)

Ribble Valley 8.2 (5), 4.9 (3)

West Oxfordshire 8.1 (9), 2.7 (3)

Vale of White Horse 8.1 (11), 2.2 (3)

Lambeth 8.0 (26), 10.4 (34)

Newham 7.9 (28), 5.1 (18)

Blackpool 7.9 (11), 6.5 (9)

Blaby 7.9 (8), 3.0 (3)

Surrey Heath 7.8 (7), 4.5 (4)

Wigan 7.6 (25), 7.0 (23)

High Peak 7.6 (7), 16.2 (15)

Harborough 7.5 (7), 2.1 (2)

Huntingdonshire 7.3 (13), 6.2 (11)

Barking and Dagenham 7.0 (15), 12.7 (27)

Broadland 6.9 (9), 1.5 (2)

Sefton 6.9 (19), 3.6 (10)

Sunderland 6.8 (19), 3.6 (10)

Cheshire East 6.8 (26), 7.0 (27)

Reigate and Banstead 6.7 (10), 6.1 (9)

West Suffolk 6.7 (12), 1.7 (3)

East Staffordshire 6.7 (8), 10.9 (13)

Chesterfield 6.7 (7), 5.7 (6)

Babergh 6.5 (6), 4.3 (4)

Waltham Forest 6.5 (18), 2.9 (8)

Charnwood 6.5 (12), 17.2 (32)

South Kesteven 6.3 (9), 6.3 (9)

Tewkesbury 6.3 (6), 0.0 (0)

Walsall 6.3 (18), 8.8 (25)

Camden 6.3 (17), 2.6 (7)

Fylde 6.2 (5), 11.1 (9)

Hinckley and Bosworth 6.2 (7), 13.3 (15)

Islington 6.2 (15), 4.1 (10)

Havering 6.2 (16), 8.1 (21)

Ashford 6.2 (8), 7.7 (10)

Cannock Chase 6.0 (6), 4.0 (4)

Derby 5.8 (15), 7.0 (18)

Barnet 5.8 (23), 11.1 (44)

Kensington and Chelsea 5.8 (9), 6.4 (10)

Lichfield 5.7 (6), 3.8 (4)

Welwyn Hatfield 5.7 (7), 4.9 (6)

Dudley 5.6 (18), 3.4 (11)

South Derbyshire 5.6 (6), 7.5 (8)

Lewisham 5.6 (17), 5.2 (16)

Richmond upon Thames 5.6 (11), 4.5 (9)

Hambleton 5.5 (5), 12.0 (11)

Brent 5.5 (18), 7.0 (23)

Nottingham 5.4 (18), 8.4 (28)

St Albans 5.4 (8), 4.7 (7)

Hartlepool 5.3 (5), 6.4 (6)

South Staffordshire 5.3 (6), 5.3 (6)

Tonbridge and Malling 5.3 (7), 3.0 (4)

Newcastle upon Tyne 5.3 (16), 4.0 (12)

Windsor and Maidenhead 5.3 (8), 2.6 (4)

Cheshire West and Chester 5.2 (18), 7.0 (24)

West Lindsey 5.2 (5), 3.1 (3)

Haringey 5.2 (14), 6.3 (17)

Rother 5.2 (5), 0.0 (0)

Erewash 5.2 (6), 3.5 (4)

Stafford 5.1 (7), 8.0 (11)

Enfield 5.1 (17), 6.3 (21)

Tunbridge Wells 5.1 (6), 6.7 (8)

Southwark 5.0 (16), 4.7 (15)

Rutland 5.0 (2), 0.0 (0)

Bromsgrove 5.0 (5), 7.0 (7)

Fenland 4.9 (5), 6.9 (7)

Bromley 4.8 (16), 3.0 (10)

Mid Suffolk 4.8 (5), 1.0 (1)

Doncaster 4.8 (15), 1.9 (6)

Lancaster 4.8 (7), 3.4 (5)

Harrow 4.8 (12), 8.4 (21)

Cherwell 4.7 (7), 4.7 (7)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 4.6 (6), 3.9 (5)

South Gloucestershire 4.6 (13), 2.8 (8)

Wyre 4.5 (5), 2.7 (3)

Gateshead 4.5 (9), 4.5 (9)

Castle Point 4.4 (4), 4.4 (4)

Merton 4.4 (9), 4.8 (10)

Reading 4.3 (7), 3.7 (6)

Bristol 4.3 (20), 3.5 (16)

Tower Hamlets 4.3 (14), 8.0 (26)

Boston 4.3 (3), 4.3 (3)

York 4.3 (9), 0.9 (2)

Rushmoor 4.2 (4), 4.2 (4)

North Somerset 4.2 (9), 2.3 (5)

Warwick 4.2 (6), 2.8 (4)

Chiltern 4.2 (4), 3.1 (3)

Greenwich 4.2 (12), 4.5 (13)

Central Bedfordshire 4.2 (12), 5.5 (16)

Croydon 4.1 (16), 2.8 (11)

Wycombe 4.0 (7), 5.2 (9)

East Hertfordshire 4.0 (6), 2.0 (3)

Spelthorne 4.0 (4), 1.0 (1)

South Tyneside 4.0 (6), 2.0 (3)

Southampton 4.0 (10), 1.2 (3)

Chelmsford 3.9 (7), 5.6 (10)

Brentwood 3.9 (3), 1.3 (1)

Somerset West and Taunton 3.9 (6), 1.9 (3)

Eastbourne 3.9 (4), 9.6 (10)

North Tyneside 3.8 (8), 1.4 (3)

Harrogate 3.7 (6), 5.6 (9)

Herefordshire 3.6 (7), 5.7 (11)

Bexley 3.6 (9), 3.2 (8)

Ryedale 3.6 (2), 0.0 (0)

Dartford 3.6 (4), 10.7 (12)

Aylesbury Vale 3.5 (7), 6.0 (12)

Horsham 3.5 (5), 2.1 (3)

Mendip 3.5 (4), 5.2 (6)

South Hams 3.4 (3), 0.0 (0)

Harlow 3.4 (3), 5.7 (5)

Tendring 3.4 (5), 4.1 (6)

Tandridge 3.4 (3), 3.4 (3)

Wiltshire 3.4 (17), 4.8 (24)

Wirral 3.4 (11), 5.6 (18)

Guildford 3.4 (5), 2.0 (3)

Runnymede 3.4 (3), 6.7 (6)

Cotswold 3.3 (3), 5.6 (5)

Three Rivers 3.2 (3), 6.4 (6)

South Northamptonshire 3.2 (3), 3.2 (3)

Havant 3.2 (4), 4.0 (5)

Ashfield 3.1 (4), 2.3 (3)

Arun 3.1 (5), 1.2 (2)

Brighton and Hove 3.1 (9), 3.1 (9)

Hart 3.1 (3), 2.1 (2)

Broxbourne 3.1 (3), 4.1 (4)

Maldon 3.1 (2), 1.5 (1)

Stratford-on-Avon 3.1 (4), 0.8 (1)

Stockton-on-Tees 3.0 (6), 5.1 (10)

North Hertfordshire 3.0 (4), 2.2 (3)

Worcester 3.0 (3), 3.0 (3)

Elmbridge 2.9 (4), 4.4 (6)

Wokingham 2.9 (5), 2.3 (4)

Ipswich 2.9 (4), 3.7 (5)

North West Leicestershire 2.9 (3), 3.9 (4)

Breckland 2.9 (4), 3.6 (5)

South Lakeland 2.9 (3), 15.2 (16)

East Lindsey 2.8 (4), 2.8 (4)

Thanet 2.8 (4), 9.2 (13)

South Oxfordshire 2.8 (4), 3.5 (5)

Portsmouth 2.8 (6), 2.3 (5)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 2.8 (11), 1.0 (4)

Mid Sussex 2.6 (4), 0.7 (1)

Broxtowe 2.6 (3), 0.0 (0)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 2.6 (15), 1.6 (9)

Braintree 2.6 (4), 5.2 (8)

Gedling 2.5 (3), 1.7 (2)

Stroud 2.5 (3), 3.3 (4)

East Hampshire 2.5 (3), 3.3 (4)

Sutton 2.4 (5), 3.4 (7)

Maidstone 2.3 (4), 4.1 (7)

Thurrock 2.3 (4), 1.1 (2)

Mole Valley 2.3 (2), 3.4 (3)

Stevenage 2.3 (2), 5.7 (5)

County Durham 2.3 (12), 2.3 (12)

Telford and Wrekin 2.2 (4), 5.0 (9)

Selby 2.2 (2), 1.1 (1)

Southend-on-Sea 2.2 (4), 2.2 (4)

Norwich 2.1 (3), 1.4 (2)

South Norfolk 2.1 (3), 0.0 (0)

Isle of Wight 2.1 (3), 1.4 (2)

Dorset 2.1 (8), 1.8 (7)

South Holland 2.1 (2), 3.2 (3)

Lewes 1.9 (2), 1.9 (2)

South Cambridgeshire 1.9 (3), 3.1 (5)

Darlington 1.9 (2), 3.7 (4)

Mansfield 1.8 (2), 2.7 (3)

Canterbury 1.8 (3), 3.6 (6)

Worthing 1.8 (2), 2.7 (3)

West Devon 1.8 (1), 1.8 (1)

Craven 1.8 (1), 0.0 (0)

Fareham 1.7 (2), 0.0 (0)

Cheltenham 1.7 (2), 1.7 (2)

Rushcliffe 1.7 (2), 3.4 (4)

New Forest 1.7 (3), 2.8 (5)

Sevenoaks 1.7 (2), 3.3 (4)

Winchester 1.6 (2), 3.2 (4)

Amber Valley 1.6 (2), 0.8 (1)

Adur 1.6 (1), 0.0 (0)

Bath and North East Somerset 1.6 (3), 3.6 (7)

Northumberland 1.6 (5), 1.2 (4)

Shropshire 1.5 (5), 5.6 (18)

Colchester 1.5 (3), 2.1 (4)

North Warwickshire 1.5 (1), 7.7 (5)

Plymouth 1.5 (4), 2.7 (7)

Torbay 1.5 (2), 0.7 (1)

Torridge 1.5 (1), 2.9 (2)

Medway 1.4 (4), 5.0 (14)

Derbyshire Dales 1.4 (1), 5.5 (4)

East Devon 1.4 (2), 4.1 (6)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 1.3 (2), 2.6 (4)

Malvern Hills 1.3 (1), 0.0 (0)

West Berkshire 1.3 (2), 4.4 (7)

North East Lincolnshire 1.3 (2), 1.9 (3)

Bolsover 1.2 (1), 5.0 (4)

Epsom and Ewell 1.2 (1), 1.2 (1)

Wealden 1.2 (2), 3.7 (6)

Gosport 1.2 (1), 4.7 (4)

Redditch 1.2 (1), 1.2 (1)

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.2 (4), 1.5 (5)

North Lincolnshire 1.2 (2), 1.7 (3)

Hull 1.2 (3), 2.7 (7)

Basingstoke and Deane 1.1 (2), 4.0 (7)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 1.1 (1)

Uttlesford 1.1 (1), 3.3 (3)

Basildon 1.1 (2), 2.1 (4)

Staffordshire Moorlands 1.0 (1), 4.1 (4)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

Scarborough 0.9 (1), 0.9 (1)

Crawley 0.9 (1), 5.3 (6)

North Kesteven 0.9 (1), 1.7 (2)

Chichester 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

Sedgemoor 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

East Suffolk 0.8 (2), 2.0 (5)

Test Valley 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

Waverley 0.8 (1), 3.2 (4)

Exeter 0.8 (1), 2.3 (3)

Swale 0.7 (1), 10.0 (15)

South Somerset 0.6 (1), 1.2 (2)

Daventry 0.0 (0), 7.0 (6)

Redcar and Cleveland 0.0 (0), 4.4 (6)

Hastings 0.0 (0), 3.2 (3)

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 (0), 3.0 (2)

Bracknell Forest 0.0 (0), 2.4 (3)

Rochford 0.0 (0), 2.3 (2)

Eastleigh 0.0 (0), 2.2 (3)

Mid Devon 0.0 (0), 1.2 (1)

North Devon 0.0 (0), 1.0 (1)

Forest of Dean 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Teignbridge 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Wyre Forest 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)