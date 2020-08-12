Eleven-year-old girl dies after being hit by car

A “kind and caring” 11-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the road.

Ruby Cropper was walking with a friend on New Road in Bury at about 4.30pm on Monday when she was in a collision with a blue Suzuki Alto, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Police said the driver left the scene but a 35-year-old man contacted police a short time later and was arrested, before being released on bail pending further enquiries.

11-year-old Ruby Cropper's family have today paid tribute to her after she tragically died in a collision in Bury on Monday 10 August 2020. A 35-year-old man was arrested and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. Read more here… https://t.co/ghn6fKghfj pic.twitter.com/BUbM6GwKiP — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 12, 2020

Ruby was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday.

In a statement released by police, Ruby’s mother and two fathers said: “As Ruby was such a kind and caring person and always helped others she has continued to do this in organ donation.

“Ruby’s legacy will live on and we have taken great comfort in this.

“Our family would urge anyone in these tragic circumstances to follow in Ruby’s footsteps and be an organ donor.

“We are all absolutely devastated and a part of us has died today too. Our lives will never be the same again.”

Pc Phil Drummond, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a desperately sad incident and our thoughts are with Ruby’s friends and family at this terrible and heartbreaking time. Our specialist officers are providing them with support.

“It is important that we ensure that we establish the full circumstances of this incident, and therefore I am appealing to the public to provide us with any information they can to help us with our investigation.

“Did you witness the collision? Do you have any dash cam or CCTV footage?

“We also would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Suzuki Alto travelling around the Whitefield and Radcliffe areas between 4.15 and 4.30pm.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2294 of 10/08/2020, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.