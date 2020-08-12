Advertising
Bodycam footage shows determined police officer vault wall to catch offender
The chase went on for just over a minute.
A police officer who vaulted a wall while chasing down and catching a teenage offender who tried to run from him has been praised for his dedication on social media.
The chase, which was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera, began when the suspect sprinted away while he was being spoken to in Colchester, Essex.
He had been found with a knife.
The officer gave chase, running down an alleyway, closing him down across a housing estate and vaulting a wall after him.
The chase ended in a field when the suspect stopped and gave up after just over a minute of running.
The officer, barely out of breath, calmly told the offender as he put him in handcuffs: “You’re under arrest, alright.”
The 18-year-old, from Walthamstow in east London, later admitted possessing a knife in a public place and was sentenced on Monday at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.
Essex Police posted the body-worn camera video of the chase on its Facebook page and social media users were quick to praise the officer.
“That’s one bloody fit Bobby,” wrote one, with another adding: “Hats off to that policeman.
“Running with all his gear on and catching the guy.”
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said the officer showed “persistence and dedication” to catch up with the offender.
