What the papers say – August 11

Increasing tensions over the reopening of schools and problems with A-level results feature prominently on the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Times leads with a story countering claims it would be entirely safe to reopen schools, saying older pupils can spread the coronavirus like adults can.

The i follows a similar theme, splashing with a survey showing two-thirds of families are worried about sending their children back to school next month.

Tuesday's front page: Scared of school: poll reveals fears of parents#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MsyzprwHCR — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 10, 2020

The Independent carries pleas for universities to hold places open for students amid expected delays in A-level results.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Don’t put pupils’ lives on hold, government pleads #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3BvnwoZTe2 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 10, 2020

And The Guardian says ministers are under pressure over the botched handling of A-Level results in England.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 11 August 2020: Ministers face mounting anger over A-level results 'injustice' pic.twitter.com/jDrcK3hkLR — The Guardian (@guardian) August 10, 2020

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail say people who fail to answer phone calls from test and trace teams will be door-knocked.

The front page of the Daily Telegraph tomorrow: 'Contact tracers to knock on doors'#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/ym2DCJb8lm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 10, 2020

The Daily Mirror‘s front page attacks some responsible for the system, calling for “track and trace failures” to be sacked.

And mobs who are against wearing masks have been mocking shoppers who do, according to Metro.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports eight out of 10 retired homeowners are being frozen out of attaining mortgages.

Beijing has struck back against Washington’s latest moves in their long-running feud by placing sanctions on US senators, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 11 https://t.co/nuImoPxhZJ pic.twitter.com/a5qH6tIutP — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 10, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with a story about Rod Hull and Emu.