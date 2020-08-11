Mike Tindall: Plans for Anne’s 70th birthday scaled back a bit

Mike Tindall has said plans for the Princess Royal’s 70th birthday in Scotland have been “scaled back a little bit” due to coronavirus.

Anne – the only daughter of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – was due to celebrate her birthday on August 15.

Former rugby player Tindall, who is married to Anne’s daughter Zara, said it was a shame the family were unable to mark her “70 amazing years” in the usual manner.

The Princess Royal (Steve Parsons/PA)

Speaking on The One Show, he said: “We did have plans. It would have been up in Scotland, but obviously with Covid and obviously Aberdeen is being locked down a bit.

“I think everything has been scaled back a little bit.

“It’s a shame. I am sure we will do something to celebrate her 70 amazing years.

“She is just an incredible woman in terms of how much work she can get through in the year.

“We will be doing something, as yet I don’t know whether she knows, so my lips are sealed.”

Co-host Alex Jones also asked the sportsman and podcast host whether his two daughters, six-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena, received money from the Queen in a card.

He replied: “No, my mum and dad still do though. They still send it and they ring you 25 times to check that it has arrived in the post. Just transfer it.

“We haven’t quite changed my mum and dad yet, but no, I would like to say it doesn’t arrive in the post from the Queen.”

Tindall appeared on the BBC One show to discuss his new podcast The Good, The Bad And The Rugby.

Zara, a champion equestrian rider who won a team silver at the London 2012 Olympics, and former England rugby player Tindall married in Edinburgh in July 2011.