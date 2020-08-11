Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Taking the plunge as summer sizzler continues

UK News | Published:

The warm weather comes amid warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Plunging into the River Wharfe near Ilkley in West Yorkshire

Sun-seekers continued to enjoy the warm weather on Tuesday – despite warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rain for some parts of the country.

This month’s heatwave is due to continue over the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain in the mid-30s in the south east of England on Wednesday.

But the Environment Agency said heavy showers could see flooding in “mostly urban areas” of England between Tuesday and Friday.

In the meantime, people made the most of the sunny weather.

Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
People enjoy the hot weather near a rock formation known locally as the Cow and Calf on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Cooling off in the River Wharfe near Ilkley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Taking a dip in the River Wharfe (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
A punt trip along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Head gardener Steve Coghill rakes the freshly mown wildflower meadow at King’s College in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Busy scenes on Southsea beach in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Crowds have flocked to beaches during the recent hot spell (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Danny Merva, 14, jumps into the River Thames from a pontoon at the Richmond Canoe Club in south-west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Owen Chisholm, 13, plunges into the Thames (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2020
Jack, 10, plays with his kite as he enjoys the hot weather by Chesterton Windmill, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News