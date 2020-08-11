Advertising
In Pictures: Taking the plunge as summer sizzler continues
The warm weather comes amid warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rain.
Sun-seekers continued to enjoy the warm weather on Tuesday – despite warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rain for some parts of the country.
This month’s heatwave is due to continue over the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain in the mid-30s in the south east of England on Wednesday.
But the Environment Agency said heavy showers could see flooding in “mostly urban areas” of England between Tuesday and Friday.
In the meantime, people made the most of the sunny weather.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.