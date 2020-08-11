In Pictures: Taking the plunge as summer sizzler continues

Sun-seekers continued to enjoy the warm weather on Tuesday – despite warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rain for some parts of the country.

This month’s heatwave is due to continue over the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain in the mid-30s in the south east of England on Wednesday.

But the Environment Agency said heavy showers could see flooding in “mostly urban areas” of England between Tuesday and Friday.

In the meantime, people made the most of the sunny weather.

People enjoy the hot weather near a rock formation known locally as the Cow and Calf on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cooling off in the River Wharfe near Ilkley (Danny Lawson/PA)

Taking a dip in the River Wharfe (Danny Lawson/PA)

A punt trip along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Head gardener Steve Coghill rakes the freshly mown wildflower meadow at King’s College in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Busy scenes on Southsea beach in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crowds have flocked to beaches during the recent hot spell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Danny Merva, 14, jumps into the River Thames from a pontoon at the Richmond Canoe Club in south-west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Owen Chisholm, 13, plunges into the Thames (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)