Fire service specialists probe cause of plastics factory blaze

Inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of a huge blaze which destroyed a plastics factory in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said no patients had been treated during the fire in the Tyseley area and everyone from the building had been accounted for.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene in Seeleys Road at about 4.50pm on Monday and were assisted by drone footage filmed by a member of West Midlands Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team (HART).

Video footage from our drone shows the complexity of the incident. pic.twitter.com/jT6SyTUgqQ — Ben Pallante (@wmasbenpallante) August 10, 2020

Residents in the area were still being advised to keep windows and doors closed on Tuesday morning as around 35 fire service personnel remained at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a HART team and two ambulances had attended the fire.

The spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, crews liaised with fire colleagues to establish whether there were any patients to treat who were involved in the fire.

“No patients were found, with everyone from the building accounted for. As a result, the two ambulances were cleared from the scene to carry on treating other patients in the region.

Advertising

“The remaining resources stayed on scene to provide medical cover for firefighters working within the midst of the fire with HART operatives, and to also conduct any welfare due to heat exhaustion.”

Smoke billows from the severe blaze on an industrial estate in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

A drone was used by a HART paramedic to assess the plume and magnitude of the blaze, to help fire and other services on scene.

The spokeswoman added: “Although starting to slowly reduce, this fire at the plastics site is still ongoing.

“If you are in or around the Birmingham area, please continue to keep windows and doors closed as the fumes from this fire may be harmful.”

West Midlands Fire Service said in a statement: “Our fire investigators have been at the scene overnight and their inquiries into the cause continue.”