Double trouble for teachers as sets of twins prepare to start school

Teachers will be seeing double in one local authority area as nine sets of twins start school.

The 18 pupils will enter primary one in Inverclyde on Wednesday, with eight of the sets posing for photographs on Tuesday.

A total of 16 sets of twins were eligible to start school in the area this month but the parents of seven pairs decided to defer till next year.

Eight of the sets of twins getting ready to start school (Jane Barlow/PA)

Inverclyde Council said the area is increasingly a hotspot for twins, with the incidence of multiple births in 2015 – the year the majority of this year’s new starts were born – at 2.25% locally compared to the Scottish average of 1.15% of live births.

Provost Martin Brennan said: “I am constantly surprised at the high number of twins we have heading for primary school every year.

“It often runs into double figures.

“This year would have followed that trend apart from a number of parents deciding to defer their children’s school start until 2021.”

He added: “As a former teacher, I am particularly pleased to be able to welcome them as they prepare to join their new classmates in their new schools.

“And ‘new’ is very much the operative word.

“Every school in Inverclyde has been, or is being, totally rebuilt or refurbished as part of the council’s impressive £270 million investment in its school buildings.”

The twins at Newark Primary School, where three of the sets will start this week (Jane Barlow/PA)

Three of the nine sets of twins will be attending Newark Primary School.

Councillor Jim Clocherty, convener of Inverclyde Council’s Education and Communities Committee, said: “The twins photo has become very much a traditional part of the first day at school for many local parents.

“Clearly, though, the twins who start school on Wednesday will be facing a very different school environment than last year.

“We have done our utmost to make sure our schools are safe and welcoming for our new pupils.”

He added: “Hand sanitiser stations have been installed throughout our schools along with one-way systems and social distancing where required.

“It will be a different first day and a different school experience but I’m certain it will still be a rewarding one which leads to a successful and enjoyable school career.”