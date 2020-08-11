‘Covid generation’ students urged to join nursing workforce

A-level students are being encouraged to consider a career in nursing.

Pupils going through clearing should apply to study the profession, chief nursing officer for England Ruth May said.

The NHS in England said the so called “Covid generation” should not just clap for carers, they should become one.

It said that interest in nursing is already high – with surges seen in Ucas applications attributed to the “leading role” nurses have played in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief nursing officer for England Ruth May (Victoria Jones/PA)

The health service said there are “no shortage of jobs” for people after they have qualified.

It said that pupils going through clearing on Thursday should search for “nursing careers” online.

Ms May said: “The last six months has seen nurses and midwives play a leading role in the fight against coronavirus, cementing the high esteem they are held in by the nation, so it’s no surprise that interest in nursing degrees is already high.

Advertising

“Uncertain times lay ahead, but one thing we can be sure of is that the country and the NHS will always need nurses, and that nursing will always offer a rewarding and varied career – making it a strong choice for any young people considering their options tomorrow.”

Commenting on the rallying call, Mike Adams, director for England at the Royal College of Nursing, said: “This is a welcome step, when there are very large numbers of unfilled nurse jobs and the government needs to do everything it can to get the next generation through the door.

“Nursing is a wonderfully rewarding career but we need to see more done to attract the nurses of the future.”