Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 8-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Pendle, the rate has jumped from 44.5 in the seven days to July 31 to 96.6 in the seven days to August 7. A total of 89 new cases have been recorded.

In Oldham, the rate has risen from 60.3 to 87.7, with 208 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has increased slightly from 78.8 to 80.2, with 120 new cases.

Leicester has seen a slight rise, from 54.2 to 58.2, with 206 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Preston (up from 34.9 to 40.5, with 58 new cases)

– Burnley (up from 20.2 to 39.4, with 35 new cases)

– Northampton (up from 27.6 to 37.0, with 83 new cases)

– Tameside (up from 25.6 to 36.2, with 82 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 10 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31.

Pendle 96.6 (89), 44.5 (41)

Oldham 87.7 (208), 60.3 (143)

Blackburn with Darwen 80.2 (120), 78.8 (118)

Leicester 58.2 (206), 54.2 (192)

Bradford 54.5 (294), 53.7 (290)

Swindon 44.1 (98), 51.3 (114)

Calderdale 43.0 (91), 40.2 (85)

Preston 40.5 (58), 34.9 (50)

Rochdale 39.6 (88), 30.6 (68)

Burnley 39.4 (35), 20.2 (18)

Northampton 37.0 (83), 27.6 (62)

Tameside 36.2 (82), 25.6 (58)

Manchester 32.6 (180), 36.4 (201)

Bolton 28.2 (81), 19.8 (57)

Newark and Sherwood 27.8 (34), 16.3 (20)

Hyndburn 27.1 (22), 18.5 (15)

Salford 27.0 (70), 25.1 (65)

Middlesbrough 27.0 (38), 3.5 (5)

Bury 25.7 (49), 20.4 (39)

Kirklees 24.6 (108), 28.7 (126)

Carlisle 23.0 (25), 22.1 (24)

Stockport 22.8 (67), 27.6 (81)

Wellingborough 22.6 (18), 11.3 (9)

Luton 22.1 (47), 20.2 (43)

Trafford 21.1 (50), 35.0 (83)

Sandwell 20.1 (66), 21.3 (70)

Birmingham 16.9 (193), 13.2 (151)

Corby 16.6 (12), 9.7 (7)

Wakefield 16.4 (57), 15.2 (53)

Slough 16.0 (24), 10.7 (16)

South Ribble 15.3 (17), 3.6 (4)

Lincoln 15.1 (15), 7.0 (7)

Great Yarmouth 15.1 (15), 1.0 (1)

Eden 15.0 (8), 16.9 (9)

Hounslow 14.7 (40), 6.6 (18)

Rotherham 14.7 (39), 10.9 (29)

Peterborough 14.3 (29), 23.7 (48)

Stoke-on-Trent 14.0 (36), 3.1 (8)

Coventry 14.0 (52), 14.5 (54)

Knowsley 13.9 (21), 7.3 (11)

St. Helens 13.3 (24), 2.2 (4)

Folkestone and Hythe 13.3 (15), 11.5 (13)

Barnsley 13.0 (32), 10.9 (27)

Leeds 12.7 (101), 14.5 (115)

Dover 12.7 (15), 5.9 (7)

Bedford 12.7 (22), 19.0 (33)

East Northamptonshire 12.7 (12), 12.7 (12)

Hackney and City of London 12.4 (36), 20.6 (60)

Oadby and Wigston 12.3 (7), 21.0 (12)

Rugby 11.9 (13), 6.4 (7)

Warrington 11.9 (25), 2.9 (6)

High Peak 11.9 (11), 11.9 (11)

Hammersmith and Fulham 11.3 (21), 7.6 (14)

Allerdale 11.3 (11), 8.2 (8)

Ealing 11.1 (38), 5.6 (19)

Wolverhampton 11.0 (29), 17.1 (45)

Hambleton 10.9 (10), 6.6 (6)

Liverpool 10.8 (54), 14.7 (73)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 10.8 (14), 19.2 (25)

Watford 10.4 (10), 15.5 (15)

Sheffield 10.3 (60), 16.1 (94)

Lambeth 10.1 (33), 8.0 (26)

Gloucester 10.1 (13), 1.5 (2)

South Bucks 10.0 (7), 5.7 (4)

Westminster 9.9 (26), 7.7 (20)

Ribble Valley 9.9 (6), 4.9 (3)

Kettering 9.8 (10), 6.9 (7)

Melton 9.8 (5), 35.2 (18)

Hinckley and Bosworth 9.7 (11), 11.5 (13)

West Lancashire 9.6 (11), 16.6 (19)

Hertsmere 9.5 (10), 1.0 (1)

Bassetlaw 9.4 (11), 15.3 (18)

Solihull 9.2 (20), 7.4 (16)

Redbridge 9.2 (28), 7.2 (22)

Tamworth 9.1 (7), 2.6 (2)

Charnwood 8.6 (16), 12.9 (24)

Blackpool 8.6 (12), 5.0 (7)

Harborough 8.5 (8), 3.2 (3)

Oxford 8.5 (13), 15.1 (23)

Halton 8.5 (11), 5.4 (7)

Wandsworth 8.5 (28), 7.3 (24)

Woking 7.9 (8), 5.0 (5)

Wigan 7.9 (26), 6.1 (20)

Blaby 7.9 (8), 2.0 (2)

Erewash 7.8 (9), 1.7 (2)

Wychavon 7.7 (10), 3.9 (5)

Epping Forest 7.6 (10), 4.6 (6)

South Derbyshire 7.5 (8), 4.7 (5)

Richmondshire 7.4 (4), 5.6 (3)

Vale of White Horse 7.4 (10), 3.7 (5)

Waltham Forest 7.2 (20), 3.2 (9)

Barnet 7.1 (28), 9.6 (38)

Barking and Dagenham 7.0 (15), 14.6 (31)

Havering 6.9 (18), 6.9 (18)

North East Derbyshire 6.9 (7), 7.9 (8)

Hillingdon 6.8 (21), 3.9 (12)

Cheshire East 6.8 (26), 6.8 (26)

Chorley 6.8 (8), 6.8 (8)

East Staffordshire 6.7 (8), 9.2 (11)

South Lakeland 6.7 (7), 11.4 (12)

Walsall 6.7 (19), 9.1 (26)

Windsor and Maidenhead 6.6 (10), 2.0 (3)

Gravesham 6.5 (7), 12.2 (13)

Babergh 6.5 (6), 1.1 (1)

Newham 6.5 (23), 6.5 (23)

Welwyn Hatfield 6.5 (8), 4.1 (5)

Sunderland 6.5 (18), 2.2 (6)

Dacorum 6.5 (10), 7.8 (12)

Haringey 6.3 (17), 5.2 (14)

South Kesteven 6.3 (9), 5.6 (8)

Milton Keynes 6.3 (17), 4.5 (12)

Fylde 6.2 (5), 11.1 (9)

Broadland 6.1 (8), 1.5 (2)

Reigate and Banstead 6.1 (9), 4.7 (7)

Copeland 5.9 (4), 5.9 (4)

Tower Hamlets 5.9 (19), 6.2 (20)

Islington 5.8 (14), 4.5 (11)

Harlow 5.7 (5), 3.4 (3)

Nottingham 5.7 (19), 8.1 (27)

Kingston upon Thames 5.6 (10), 2.3 (4)

Cambridge 5.6 (7), 4.0 (5)

Chelmsford 5.6 (10), 3.4 (6)

Rossendale 5.6 (4), 9.8 (7)

Cheshire West and Chester 5.5 (19), 8.2 (28)

Sefton 5.4 (15), 5.1 (14)

West Oxfordshire 5.4 (6), 3.6 (4)

Ashford 5.4 (7), 8.5 (11)

Hartlepool 5.3 (5), 8.5 (8)

South Staffordshire 5.3 (6), 4.4 (5)

Newcastle upon Tyne 5.3 (16), 3.0 (9)

Tewkesbury 5.3 (5), 1.1 (1)

West Lindsey 5.2 (5), 3.1 (3)

Central Bedfordshire 5.2 (15), 5.2 (15)

Stafford 5.1 (7), 7.3 (10)

Stockton-on-Tees 5.1 (10), 3.5 (7)

Aylesbury Vale 5.0 (10), 3.5 (7)

Bromsgrove 5.0 (5), 6.0 (6)

Dudley 5.0 (16), 5.0 (16)

Gateshead 4.9 (10), 3.5 (7)

Lewisham 4.9 (15), 6.9 (21)

Brent 4.9 (16), 7.9 (26)

Merton 4.8 (10), 3.9 (8)

Camden 4.8 (13), 4.4 (12)

Lancaster 4.8 (7), 3.4 (5)

Harrow 4.8 (12), 8.4 (21)

Guildford 4.7 (7), 1.3 (2)

Maldon 4.6 (3), 0.0 (0)

Tonbridge and Malling 4.5 (6), 3.8 (5)

Surrey Heath 4.5 (4), 4.5 (4)

Runnymede 4.5 (4), 5.6 (5)

Wyre 4.5 (5), 2.7 (3)

Castle Point 4.4 (4), 4.4 (4)

Southwark 4.4 (14), 5.3 (17)

Boston 4.3 (3), 4.3 (3)

Derby 4.3 (11), 6.6 (17)

Thanet 4.2 (6), 10.6 (15)

Tunbridge Wells 4.2 (5), 6.7 (8)

Chiltern 4.2 (4), 3.1 (3)

Greenwich 4.2 (12), 6.3 (18)

Broxbourne 4.1 (4), 5.1 (5)

Tendring 4.1 (6), 4.8 (7)

Richmond upon Thames 4.0 (8), 4.5 (9)

East Hertfordshire 4.0 (6), 2.0 (3)

Cherwell 4.0 (6), 5.3 (8)

Southampton 4.0 (10), 2.0 (5)

Bromley 3.9 (13), 3.0 (10)

West Suffolk 3.9 (7), 1.7 (3)

Ashfield 3.9 (5), 2.3 (3)

Enfield 3.9 (13), 5.7 (19)

Somerset West and Taunton 3.9 (6), 1.9 (3)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 3.9 (5), 7.0 (9)

Doncaster 3.8 (12), 1.9 (6)

Kensington and Chelsea 3.8 (6), 7.0 (11)

Lichfield 3.8 (4), 7.6 (8)

North Somerset 3.7 (8), 2.3 (5)

Reading 3.7 (6), 4.9 (8)

Ipswich 3.7 (5), 4.4 (6)

Herefordshire 3.6 (7), 5.7 (11)

Ryedale 3.6 (2), 0.0 (0)

Dartford 3.6 (4), 11.5 (13)

South Oxfordshire 3.5 (5), 2.8 (4)

South Gloucestershire 3.5 (10), 2.8 (8)

Mendip 3.5 (4), 5.2 (6)

Stevenage 3.4 (3), 3.4 (3)

Tandridge 3.4 (3), 5.7 (5)

Wirral 3.4 (11), 4.6 (15)

Huntingdonshire 3.4 (6), 5.1 (9)

Cotswold 3.3 (3), 5.6 (5)

Sevenoaks 3.3 (4), 2.5 (3)

Portsmouth 3.3 (7), 1.9 (4)

Three Rivers 3.2 (3), 6.4 (6)

Wiltshire 3.2 (16), 5.2 (26)

West Berkshire 3.2 (5), 3.8 (6)

Rother 3.1 (3), 0.0 (0)

Harrogate 3.1 (5), 7.5 (12)

Croydon 3.1 (12), 3.9 (15)

Brighton and Hove 3.1 (9), 3.8 (11)

Hart 3.1 (3), 2.1 (2)

Spelthorne 3.0 (3), 1.0 (1)

Cannock Chase 3.0 (3), 6.9 (7)

Worcester 3.0 (3), 4.0 (4)

North West Leicestershire 2.9 (3), 5.8 (6)

Eastbourne 2.9 (3), 11.6 (12)

Mid Suffolk 2.9 (3), 1.0 (1)

North Tyneside 2.9 (6), 1.4 (3)

Wycombe 2.9 (5), 5.7 (10)

York 2.8 (6), 2.4 (5)

Horsham 2.8 (4), 2.1 (3)

Telford and Wrekin 2.8 (5), 3.9 (7)

Mansfield 2.7 (3), 1.8 (2)

Southend-on-Sea 2.7 (5), 2.7 (5)

Bristol 2.6 (12), 4.5 (21)

Gedling 2.5 (3), 1.7 (2)

Rushcliffe 2.5 (3), 2.5 (3)

Rutland 2.5 (1), 0.0 (0)

Stroud 2.5 (3), 3.3 (4)

Arun 2.5 (4), 0.6 (1)

Bexley 2.4 (6), 4.8 (12)

Havant 2.4 (3), 4.8 (6)

Gosport 2.4 (2), 3.5 (3)

Daventry 2.3 (2), 4.7 (4)

Stratford-on-Avon 2.3 (3), 3.1 (4)

Mole Valley 2.3 (2), 3.4 (3)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 2.3 (13), 2.1 (12)

Elmbridge 2.2 (3), 6.6 (9)

Uttlesford 2.2 (2), 2.2 (2)

Hastings 2.2 (2), 1.1 (1)

Norwich 2.1 (3), 2.1 (3)

East Lindsey 2.1 (3), 4.9 (7)

South Northamptonshire 2.1 (2), 3.2 (3)

South Holland 2.1 (2), 3.2 (3)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 2.0 (8), 1.3 (5)

St Albans 2.0 (3), 4.7 (7)

Mid Sussex 2.0 (3), 2.6 (4)

Sutton 1.9 (4), 4.8 (10)

Chesterfield 1.9 (2), 4.8 (5)

North East Lincolnshire 1.9 (3), 2.5 (4)

Darlington 1.9 (2), 3.7 (4)

Canterbury 1.8 (3), 3.6 (6)

Worthing 1.8 (2), 2.7 (3)

West Devon 1.8 (1), 1.8 (1)

Broxtowe 1.8 (2), 1.8 (2)

Wokingham 1.8 (3), 2.3 (4)

Craven 1.8 (1), 0.0 (0)

Maidstone 1.7 (3), 6.4 (11)

North Lincolnshire 1.7 (3), 1.7 (3)

Fareham 1.7 (2), 0.0 (0)

Chichester 1.7 (2), 0.0 (0)

East Hampshire 1.6 (2), 5.7 (7)

Basildon 1.6 (3), 2.7 (5)

Winchester 1.6 (2), 3.2 (4)

Amber Valley 1.6 (2), 0.8 (1)

Adur 1.6 (1), 1.6 (1)

Bath and North East Somerset 1.6 (3), 4.1 (8)

Northumberland 1.6 (5), 0.9 (3)

Hull 1.5 (4), 2.7 (7)

North Warwickshire 1.5 (1), 7.7 (5)

County Durham 1.5 (8), 2.5 (13)

North Hertfordshire 1.5 (2), 3.0 (4)

Torridge 1.5 (1), 2.9 (2)

Breckland 1.4 (2), 3.6 (5)

South Norfolk 1.4 (2), 0.7 (1)

Warwick 1.4 (2), 4.2 (6)

Derbyshire Dales 1.4 (1), 5.5 (4)

East Devon 1.4 (2), 3.4 (5)

South Tyneside 1.3 (2), 2.0 (3)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 1.3 (2), 2.6 (4)

Dorset 1.3 (5), 1.6 (6)

Braintree 1.3 (2), 4.6 (7)

Brentwood 1.3 (1), 1.3 (1)

South Cambridgeshire 1.3 (2), 2.5 (4)

Bolsover 1.2 (1), 3.7 (3)

Epsom and Ewell 1.2 (1), 2.5 (2)

Wealden 1.2 (2), 4.3 (7)

Shropshire 1.2 (4), 6.2 (20)

Redditch 1.2 (1), 1.2 (1)

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.2 (4), 1.2 (4)

South Hams 1.1 (1), 0.0 (0)

Thurrock 1.1 (2), 3.4 (6)

Plymouth 1.1 (3), 2.7 (7)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 1.1 (1)

New Forest 1.1 (2), 3.9 (7)

Selby 1.1 (1), 2.2 (2)

Rushmoor 1.1 (1), 4.2 (4)

Colchester 1.0 (2), 3.1 (6)

Staffordshire Moorlands 1.0 (1), 6.1 (6)

Fenland 1.0 (1), 6.9 (7)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

Crawley 0.9 (1), 8.0 (9)

Cheltenham 0.9 (1), 2.6 (3)

North Kesteven 0.9 (1), 0.9 (1)

Sedgemoor 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

Test Valley 0.8 (1), 1.6 (2)

Waverley 0.8 (1), 3.2 (4)

Eastleigh 0.7 (1), 1.5 (2)

Torbay 0.7 (1), 2.2 (3)

South Somerset 0.6 (1), 1.2 (2)

Basingstoke and Deane 0.6 (1), 4.0 (7)

East Suffolk 0.4 (1), 3.2 (8)

Medway 0.4 (1), 5.7 (16)

Swale 0.0 (0), 11.3 (17)

Redcar and Cleveland 0.0 (0), 4.4 (6)

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 (0), 3.0 (2)

Bracknell Forest 0.0 (0), 2.4 (3)

Rochford 0.0 (0), 2.3 (2)

Exeter 0.0 (0), 2.3 (3)

Lewes 0.0 (0), 1.9 (2)

Isle of Wight 0.0 (0), 1.4 (2)

Mid Devon 0.0 (0), 1.2 (1)

North Devon 0.0 (0), 1.0 (1)

Wyre Forest 0.0 (0), 1.0 (1)

Scarborough 0.0 (0), 0.9 (1)

Teignbridge 0.0 (0), 0.7 (1)

Forest of Dean 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Malvern Hills 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)