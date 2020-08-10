Menu

Girl found dead in river named

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The family of Ava Gray has been informed.

Twelve-year-old Ava Gray whose body was recovered from the River Leven near Balloch Bridge in West Dunbartonshire

A missing 12-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a river in West Dunbartonshire has been named.

Ava Gray from Alexandria was pronounced dead at the scene near Balloch Bridge on Sunday.

Officers had been called to a report of a child in difficulty in the River Leven at about 6.45pm.

Emergency services attended and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Two other youths, one boy and one girl, managed to get themselves out of the water.

The 12-year-old-girl was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene at about 9.45pm.

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances and a full report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

