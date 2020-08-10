Girl found dead in river named

A missing 12-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a river in West Dunbartonshire has been named.

Ava Gray from Alexandria was pronounced dead at the scene near Balloch Bridge on Sunday.

Her family has been informed.

Officers had been called to a report of a child in difficulty in the River Leven at about 6.45pm.

Emergency services attended and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Two other youths, one boy and one girl, managed to get themselves out of the water.

The 12-year-old-girl was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene at about 9.45pm.

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances and a full report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.