Fire crews tackle ‘severe’ blaze on Birmingham industrial estate

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a “severe fire” at a plastics factory in Birmingham.

Thick black clouds can be seen for miles across the city, billowing up in torrents from the Tyseley Industrial Estate in the city’s south east.

Residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed and people were told to avoid the area, with heavy congestion in surrounding streets.

People watch on as smoke billows from a severe blaze on an industrial estate in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

West Midlands Fire Service said more than 10 fire engines were being used, and fire-fighting efforts were expected to last into the night.

The fire service tweeted: “We now have more than 100 firefighters tackling a severe fire at a plastics factory on Tyseley Industrial Estate, Birmingham.

“This incident will last into the night. Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

Images on social media show a thick column of smoke rising from the site, with the dark cloud visible from miles away.

There were no reports of any injuries.