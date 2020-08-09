Widespread calls for PM to boost testing as he prepares for schools reopening

Boris Johnson is facing widespread calls to boost coronavirus testing and tracing in order to safely reopen schools to all pupils without imposing further restrictions on businesses or social lives.

The Prime Minister said it is the “national priority” to get children back in class in England next month, but he has been warned by scientific advisers that “trade-offs” may be necessary to keep transmission down.

Teachers, scientists, opposition politicians and the children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield have all called for improvements to testing before pupils return.

Ms Longfield welcomed Mr Johnson’s commitment to make children the priority after previously accusing ministers of treating them as “an afterthought”.

But she said regular testing of pupils and teachers, perhaps as frequently as weekly, could be needed even if they do not exhibit symptoms to keep transmission rates down.

Children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield (Russell Sach/Children’s Commissioner for England)

“I think it needs to be as regular as it needs to be, to ensure that the infection is caught and identified as quickly as possible and then the tracking system can move on from that,” she told Times Radio.

Schools minister Nick Gibb did not support the call, saying: “All the advice we’ve had is the measures that we’re putting in place, the hierarchy of controls about hygiene and so on and bubbles within schools, is the most effective method of reducing the risk of transmission of the virus.”

Mr Johnson, who has spoken of a “moral duty” to reopen schools, is expected to focus on the minimal risk getting children back in class presents to their health and the potential dangers of keeping them away.

But National Education Union deputy general secretary Avis Gilmore called for ministers to “be clear” about support if a second wave of the virus strikes.

“Robust track, trace and test alongside health and safety checks in schools and colleges are necessary,” she said.

The PM wants schools to remain open wherever possible in the event of future local lockdowns (PA)

Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust – who is advising the Government’s coronavirus response, said the “brief window” before schools reopen must be “used wisely” otherwise new restrictions will be needed.

He wrote in the Observer: “Most urgently, we need to ramp up testing. We are not where we need to be. We must improve contact tracing, so we’re identifying more cases and providing better, faster data locally.

“If we don’t, we may not be able to reopen schools without introducing new restrictions elsewhere. These are the trade-offs we face – if we do not act now.”

(PA Graphics)

Shadow education secretary Kate Green called for greater support from ministers in making schools safe, with extra resources and for them to boost the tracing of potential infections.

“I do think the Government could be doing more to support them (teachers) particularly, for example, making sure we’ve got a really robust test and trace system in place,” the Labour MP told Times Radio.

“It’s really, really important that we don’t write off a generation of Covid children – they need to be back in class the whole of our futures depend on this.”

Meanwhile, Labour is demanding “rapid reform” of the test and trace system to focus on local health protection teams as data suggests they are far more effective than national call centres.

Shadow cabinet members Jonathan Ashworth and Rachel Reeves wrote to Health Secretary Matt Hancock raising concerns that the current model is “not fit for purpose”.