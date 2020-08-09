What the papers say – August 9

Boris Johnson urging a return to schools and migrants in the English Channel are among the stories leading the papers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times leads with a suggestion from the Prime Minister that children are being harmed more by missing school than the potential harm of Covid-19.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow: Children suffer more by staying home, says PM. And: Banks face second wave of PPI payouts #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/R1389cDnvl — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 8, 2020

The Mail on Sunday reports on Mr Johnson saying there is a “moral duty” for schools to reopen, a move it says “throws down the gauntlet to union leaders”.

And the Sunday Express says Mr Johnson has taken “personal charge” of the school situation.

Angles on the coronavirus also lead the Sunday Mirror , which suggests Britain is on the path for a second nationwide lockdown, while the Sunday People says pubs are on “last orders”.

Advertising

And The Observer writes that Mr Johnson is under pressure to offer compensation for people caught out by quarantine restrictions after travelling overseas.

Advertising

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph leads with a claim from France for £30 million to help police the Channel.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: French ask for £30m to police Channel #TomorrowsPapersToday Read the full story: https://t.co/LpDVh3phVL pic.twitter.com/MNp62n5vZX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 8, 2020

The Independent leads with the results of a diversity drive in police falling short of expectations.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Police diversity drive fails to hire black officers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AQjBOVOsl9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 8, 2020

And the Daily Star Sunday reports Charles Bronson has fought to get fish and chips back on the menu of his prison.