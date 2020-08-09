West End murder victim named

A teenager who died after being stabbed in London’s West End has been named as Jeremy Menesses.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

He has been named by police as 17-year-old Jeremy Menesses, who lived in south London.

Police said three men, all aged 18 and from south London, were later arrested on suspicion of murder, after going to a south London hospital with superficial stab injuries.

Police at a cordon on Market Place, off Oxford Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

They have since left hospital and are now in custody.

Two of them have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This attack took place following a fight between a number of males in broad daylight and was witnessed by a large number of horrified onlookers.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but need anyone who has information, video or images to speak to us and tell us what they know.

“Your assistance could prove vital as we investigate this terrible incident.”

Superintendent Rob Shepherd said: “Residents and visitors will see an increased police presence in the area following this shocking incident.

“We are doing everything we can to support our specialist crime colleagues as they continue their investigation and urge anyone with information to approach officers on the street if they have information that they would like to share with us, or call 101.”

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.