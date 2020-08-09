Murder investigation launched after stabbing in London’s West End

A teenager has died after being stabbed in London’s West End.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with Oxford Street at 5.38pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Officers found a male, aged in his late teens, suffering from a stab injury.

Police said he was taken to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

His next of kin have been informed, but he has yet to be formally identified.

Detectives have launched a murder probe and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Three males have been arrested in connection with the investigation.