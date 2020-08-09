Man who died in church grounds was fatally kicked in the head, police say

A man who died in the grounds of a church was fatally kicked in the head, police have said.

Detectives investigating the murder of Steven McMyler, from Wigan, released new CCTV images of four men they want to speak to in relation to his death.

The 34-year-old was attacked in the gardens of Wigan Parish Church shortly before 7.50pm on Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers want to speak to four men who they believe travelled to Wigan from the Merseyside area and may have significant information about what happened.

Four men who police want to speak to in connection with the murder of Steven McMyler (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

The men were seen walking past a Chinese takeaway on Wallgate moments before the attack and were seen on CCTV at Southport train station earlier in the evening.

Detective Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are quickly piecing together the circumstances of the incident.

“The public’s response on this so far has been terrific and I continue to encourage them to come forward and provide us with vital information that can ultimately help give Steven’s family and loved ones the answers they so desperately need at this tragic time.

“A dedicated portal has been set up for the public to share their information with the investigation team and to also view other assets on there that could lead to further useful evidence coming to light.

“If you recognise the men we are particularly focused on speaking to, or you know any other details that could prove significant in our investigation, I urge you to do the right thing and get in touch.”

Anyone with information can access the portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20L15-PO1 or upload media to www.dropbox.com/sh/4z0iy2ckk0blkms/AACqaid19ZEML9CrQOdyFLhNa?dl=0.

They can also contact 0161 856 4815, quoting incident 2974 of 06/08/2020, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.