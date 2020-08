Sunday saw Britons bask in another hot day, with temperatures in the 30Cs.

Sun-seekers made the most of the weather, with southern areas taking the lion’s share once again, as the Met Office warned of “severe thunderstorms” early next week.

The sun rises over Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A dawn swim at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tents pitched up on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The clean-up gets under way after a busy Saturday on the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Waste ready to be collected on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bournemouth saw another busy day on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Advertising

Cooling off in the sea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lifeguards were on hand to keep swimmers safe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, Londoners were also enjoying the warm weather (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Out for a stroll in St James’s Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Advertising

A hot day for a jog on the Mall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Rollerblading near Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People cool down with an ice cream in St James’s Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA