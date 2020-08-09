Fire crews make ‘significant progress’ on Chobham Common

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze on Chobham Common.

Surrey Fire and Rescue service said crews made “significant progress” overnight into Sunday and are now focusing on “damping down and tackling hot spots”, nearly 48 hours after the fire started.

Aerial view of the blaze that began on Chobham Common (Surrey Search and Rescue/PA)

Saturday night marked the second night away from home for people whose properties were evacuated after the fire broke out on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services believe that 140 acres have been affected by the fire, which at its height required more than 40 vehicles including fire engines, specialist units and 4x4s.

The flames also spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final on Friday.