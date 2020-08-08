Police investigating murder of man in church grounds release CCTV images

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who died in the grounds of a church have released CCTV images of four men.

Steven James McMyler, 34, was pronounced dead in the gardens of Wigan Parish Church after emergency services were called shortly before 7.50pm on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police said initial findings indicated Mr McMyler, from Wigan, died following an earlier altercation at the scene.

Steven James McMyler died in the gardens of Wigan Parish Church on Thursday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Three men, aged 18, 19, and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four have been released on bail under investigation, police said.

The force appealed for information on any of the four men shown on CCTV, to help their investigation.

Detective Inspector Wes Knights said: “This devastating incident has left Stephen’s family feeling broken and they deserve answers.

“We have a team of dedicated specialist officers supporting them at this awful time.

“While we have made good progress in the very early stages of this investigation, we are keen to ensure we hear from every possible witness of this incident.

“We are particularly keen to identify and hear from four men who we believe may hold important information regarding this incident and I plead with the public to contact us if they recognise any of these men.”

Anyone with information can go to an online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20L15-PO1 or upload mobile or CCTV footage to www.dropbox.com/sh/4z0iy2ckk0blkms/AACqaid19ZEML9CrQOdyFLhNa?dl=0.

They can also contact 0161 856 4815, quoting incident 2974 of 06/08/2020, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.