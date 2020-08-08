Duchess of York leads birthday tributes for Princess Beatrice

Sarah, Duchess of York has led tributes to “special” Princess Beatrice on her 32nd birthday.

Posting on Instagram, the duchess wished a happy birthday to her “dearest” daughter.

She added: ” 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life.

“You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet.”

Earlier on Saturday, the royal family’s Twitter account also shared a celebratory message for the recently married princess.

Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday! ?? Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild. This ?was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster. pic.twitter.com/pQT8PDKEbp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 8, 2020

The birthday greeting was posted alongside a picture of the Queen and Princess Beatrice at a service at York Minster.