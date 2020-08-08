Chobham Common fire evacuees to spend second night away from home

People evacuated from their Surrey homes face a second night away as a fire continues to burn on Chobham Common.

Fire crews are still tackling the blaze on Saturday evening, more than 24 hours after it started to burn on the heath land.

Emergency services believe that 140 acres have been affected by the fire, which at its height required more than 40 vehicles including fire engines, specialist units and 4x4s.

A number of people were evacuated on Friday evening and are still not able to return to their homes.

In a joint statement released on Saturday evening, Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said: “Following discussions between partners a number of properties have had to be evacuated due to safety reasons and at this time it is not safe for those residents to return to their homes.

“A number of local roads remain closed and we’re also asking people to avoid the area.”

The forces believe it is still to early to say what caused the fire but said “the extreme temperatures across the county have no doubt had an impact.”

They also asked people to avoid lighting bonfires or using disposable barbecues to stop any similar incidents.

Firefighters were first called to the scene shortly after midday on Friday.

The flames also spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final tournament.