Tips on how to cope in hot weather

People are urged to keep safe during the hot weather this weekend, as temperatures are expected to soar to 37C (98.6F) with the heatwave to continue to Sunday.

Public Health England (PHE) issued a heat-health warning, as it advised people to stay cool indoors and look out for the elderly, children and pets.

Here are some tips on how to cope with the hot weather:

Keep hydrated

Carry a bottle of water to keep hydrated (Stephen Pond/PA)

People are asked to drink plenty of fluids and avoid excessive alcohol.

When travelling, people should remember to take a bottle of water with them.

Look out for others

Older people are among those most at risk during a heatwave (Joe Giddens/PA)

There are some people who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, including older people, those with underlying health problems and those who live on their own.

People should ensure pets or children are not kept in closed parked vehicles for their health and safety.

Stay cool indoors

Closing curtains in rooms that face the sun can keep indoor spaces cooler.

People are advised to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when the day is usually the hottest.

Take precautions outdoors

Sunbathers apply sunscreen during the hot sunshine (Ben Birchall/PA)

If going outdoors, people should use cool spaces considerately and to remember to keep their distance in line with social distancing guidelines.

People are advised to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat and light-coloured, loose clothing.

For those wanting to exercise, they should avoid doing so in the hottest parts of the day.

Watch out for heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Try to stay out of the direct sun between 11am & 3pm when UV rays are strongest. Monitor the UV index at https://t.co/6YmOLhtjFd#BeatTheHeat. pic.twitter.com/GILOY9ey5e — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) August 7, 2020

Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, excessive sweating, cramps, fast breathing or pulse and being very thirsty.

If someone has heat exhaustion, they should lie down in a cool place with their feet slightly raised.

They should drink plenty of water and cool their skin either with a spray or sponge with cool water, a fan or cold packs around the armpits or neck.

People are advised to call 999 if someone shows symptoms of heatstroke, which includes feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water, not sweating, fast breathing or shortness of breath, feeling confused, a fit (seizure), loss of consciousness and unresponsive.

A person suffering heatstroke should be placed in the recovery position if they lose consciousness while waiting for help.